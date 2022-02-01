Justice elusive for Baringo woman blinded by attackers

Norah Moiben

Norah Moiben, 35, a primary school teacher from Poror in Eldama Ravine whose eyes were gouged out by assailants on August 6, 2019. She could not identify the attackers.
 

Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

What you need to know:

  • Three men emerged from a building under construction, pounced on her and gouged out her eyes.
  • Despite numerous attempts by medics to offer psychotherapy, Norah lived in denial.

Donning dark glasses, perhaps to conceal her injuries while struggling to get accustomed to the new lifestyle, she walks slowly with the aid of a white cane.

