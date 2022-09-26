Juliet Chelimo: The first Ogiek in Uasin Gishu County Assembly

Juliet Chelimo has become the first Ogiek to hold a political office in Uasin Gishu County. This is a big milestone for a community that has been fighting for political space since Kenya gained independence.

And she is grateful to serve in a political office as she enters annals of history. As she took her oath office as an MCA last week, Ms Chelimo was clear on the hopes and dreams she carries for her community. She understands what coming from a marginalized community means.

"I am really happy I made it to serve as nominated MCA. I want to thank my community for believing in me; I promise not to let them down," she said in a later interview.

The Ogiek community has been fighting for political space in Uasin Gishu County and across the country since 1963.

In 2017, the Jubilee party nominated the late Victor Prengai, making him the first Ogiek to represent the community in the Senate, and by extension, national politics. The senator died in a road accident in 2019. Despite the community pushing for his replacement with one of their own, the position went to someone from a different community.

Traditional regalia

Ms Chelimo was among 13, nominated to county assembly by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, to represent minorities, gender and marginalized communities. The other one was nominated by Jubilee Party to make 14.

As she was sworn into office, members of her community who had accompanied her, some dressed in their traditional regalia, broke into dance outside the assembly offices.

Joseph Okiela, an elder from the Ogiek, lauded UDA party for nominating one of them.

“We are very happy that one of our own has made it to the assembly. Since independence, we have never had a leader; not even a councillor from our community,” said the elated elder.

Ms Chelimo said she went through a lot of difficulties seeking education, which has now shaped her journey into politics.

At some point in college, as she pursued a diploma course in Education at Madona Teachers College in Eldoret, she had to defer her studies for a year.

"Life has really been tough. I did not have fees, which really affected my pursuit of education," said Ms Chelimo, who managed to go back to college through fundraising, graduating in 2020.

She attended Chebaror Primary School, purely for the Ogiek, and then Sagalo Secondary School, a short-distance from her home.

"Maybe, if I had access to better school or funds, the story would be different. That is why I want to support my community.”

So what is her agenda? The first born in a family of six, says she wants to use her new position to champion for the interests of her community.

Political ambition

"I want to source for funds and grants to educate my community," she observed.

She also plans to use her new role to fight for the girl-child and women.

"I want them to look at me and be inspired. For instance, we have high school drop outs; we need to remodel our education system to support them," she posited.

Asked if she aims for a higher office in future, she responded in affirmative: "Given a chance, I envision to occupy a bigger political office someday. But everything is one step a time, it is baby steps and I am hopeful I will achieve this dream."

Known for being hunters and gatherers as well as bee keepers, the Ogiek are mostly located in Kipkurerer Forest in Tarakwa Ward, Kesses Sub-county. In recent times, they have ventured into other modern farming activities.

Isaac Lagat, the patron of Ogiek community in Uasin Gishu County, said the community has been pushing for political representation in the last five decades.

“We have really been fighting for political space. This time round, however, we lobbied and shared our problems with the political leaders, who saw the need to have one of our own represent us, because our issues require a political approach,” observed Mr Lagat.

He added: “In the past, it was difficult because of our small population, which looks insignificant. In political sense, those with good numbers can easily negotiate and be heard, but we are really grateful our leaders considered us this time round.”











