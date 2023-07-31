Juicy returns keep Lamu women on watermelon farms

On the lonesome island of Mkokoni in Lamu East are women breaking barriers. Mkokoni is home to about 1,000 people, most of whom are Swahili of Bajuni origin. It is remote, being far away from the other islands, among them Kiwayu, Ndau, Kiunga, Kizingitini, and Faza.

The area borders the terror-prone Boni Forest. For years, its men had been in charge of watermelon farming and business as women were kept away – their roles restricted to house chores. With abounding challenges, however, the men quit and turned to fishing.

The move created an opportunity for the women, who swiftly took advantage to rewrite their story. They have taken over the agribusiness and are buoyed up, despite myriad challenges, including poor road and communication networks, water scarcity due to unpredictable rainfall, and inadequate health facilities.

The women say they are doing well and getting better returns. Through their diligence, they have disabused the community of the perception that their work is limited to the kitchen, housekeeping and babysitting.

Tima Abdulamin tells Nation.Africa that they have managed to stay afloat after forming groups to enhance their capacity.

Tima Abdulamin sells watermelons in Lamu East. Photo credit: Kazungu Kalume I Nation Media Group

Ms Abdulamin and her group have become the major suppliers of watermelon across the Lamu archipelago, which comprises over 35 islands. They also sell the fruit to the mainland areas of Mokowe, Hindi, Mkunumbi, Witu, Kibaoni, and Mpeketoni. For years, Mpeketoni in Lamu West had been the region’s food basket.

“The women, especially from our Bajuni community, are usually placed in the kitchen, babysitting, and other chores, but that’s untrue. For us, we’re doing what a man can do. Watermelon farming here was once undertaken by men only because of the challenges accompanying the sector.

“But we’re reigning in the sector today. The men opted for fishing. Instead of letting the sector die just like that, we formed groups to take over. We’re really making a fortune just from growing and selling these watermelons,” says Ms Abdulamin.

They sell one fruit for between Sh250 and Sh300 on reaching the market in Lamu or Mpeketoni. The price depends on the size.

Ruweida Mohammed says the island receives inadequate rainfall, so they rely on a few boreholes to irrigate their farms.

But how do they supply the water?

“We have no generators to make it easier for us to syphon the water from the wells via pipes to our farms. So, we’ve employed casual labourers who assist us in carrying the water in containers to our farms,” said Ms Mohammed.

While other farmers in Kenya purchase good quality pesticides for their crops, these women only rely on traditional herbs, including the neem tree (mwarobaini) for the same purpose. Ms Mohammed says they use the leaves and barks of the neem tree.

“We crush them and add other local herbs and then spray the mixture on the watermelons to act as pesticides. We copied the formula from our men who ventured into this particular farming,” says Ms Mohammed.

Tima Abdulamin and Ruweida Mohammed from Mkokoni island sell watermelons in Lamu. Photo credit: Kazungu Kalume I Nation Media Group

After harvesting, they face another hurdle: transporting the fruit to the local depot and from there to other islands and areas across Lamu County and beyond.

“It’s hectic but we’re surviving. After the watermelons are ready, we employ people to harvest and transport them to our town depot in Mkokoni before the duty of seeking a market for the produce begins,” says Ms Mohammed.

Amina Aboud says transporting the fruit to other islands for sale is an expensive affair. A trip using a large boat that can carry 30-50 tonnes from Mkokoni to Lamu Island, for instance, costs not less than Sh60,000.

Ms Aboud says they sometimes transport the fruits in passenger boats to reduce transportation expenses, but that resulted in losses on many occasions.

“We pay not less than Sh60,000 if we hire a boat just to ferry the watermelons to our marketplaces either on Mokowe or Lamu Island. Sometimes we opt for passenger boats. We end up paying between Sh40,000 and Sh45,000 depending on the agreement with the boat owner. But this always comes with consequences where some of the melons are stepped on by passengers and get damaged before reaching the market.”

Fatma Bakari says sometimes they throw away fruits, especially during the high-tide seasons when some are destroyed on the way to the market.

Residents are now appealing to the government to upgrade the 250km Kiunga-Hindi and 40km Mkokoni-Kiunga roads so that the farmers can transport their produce to the market easily. For years, the Mkokoni-Kiunga and Kiunga-Boni Forest-Hindi roads have remained unused, partly because of insecurity fears caused by al-Shabaab militants.

“If the government can construct these roads, it will be cheaper for farmers to ferry their commodities. Water transport is costly. The same watermelon consignment transported via water at a cost of Sh60,000 would be ferried for between Sh10,000 and Sh15,000 by road,” says Mahir Hussein, a resident.