Joy as 12 needy schoolgirls in Turkana get sponsors

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei and his wife, Margaret, on Saturday came to the rescue of 12 girls from poor backgrounds in Turkana County after learning of their struggles to access basic education.

Mr Koskei said his wife first learnt of a girl called Christine Ekusi from a remote Katapakori village in Turkana Central who was to transition to junior secondary school but could not walk on crutches 15 kilometres to and from Comboni JSS, where she had been called. She is living with a disability.

He said they managed to get a slot for the girl at the Diocese of Lodwar's Queen of Peace Girls Primary that has a boarding section.

“We realised that disabilities and culture in pastoral communities, where some children are not required to go to school so that they look after livestock, are some of the challenges facing access to education in Turkana. Besides Christine, we will also support 11 girls at the school throughout their education journey,” Mr Koskei said.

Education day

He was also in Lodwar to preside over Diocese of Lodwar Education Day and encouraged parents to ensure their children go to school, adding that is the only valuable inheritance they can give their children as it will later uplift the standards of living of their communities.

Mr Koskei singled out girls as the most disadvantaged, especially in pastoral communities, acknowledging leaders, county administration and churches that are seeing it fit to support education by changing the perception of residents towards education and investing in the sector.

He said the Kenya Kwanza government has adopted a new higher education funding model that prioritises the most vulnerable as education is a game changer. Margaret said: “I am supporting the girls because I belong to the same tribe – of women – so that they become productive members of society.”