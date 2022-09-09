It's time our women truly led

We have witnessed embarrassing displays of drama, debauchery and dishonourable behaviour by women leaders.

It’s time we put girl power to good use—like a friendlier business climate.

I recently contemplated carrying my child to the Kenya Bureau of Standards South C office as I sought accreditation for a product I’m trying to sell.

“Just come, there is a chair,” I was told. You can download a form on the Kebs website but not upload or email it.

You must deliver the filled form in person and wait 40 business days.

To swiftly get a product on supermarket shelves, one must pay a bribe.

Secondly, create a fund to make sanitary products free, or at least subsidised.

If a billionaire senator, even before she’s sworn in, can agitate for fuel for her car, surely she can fight for this cause.

If MPs can force their payrise every time a pertussis patient coughs, why not seek funding for this vital cause?

Thirdly, why is everybody so hostile to new mothers?

Paid maternity leave, for teachers, is four months and paternity leave 21 days.

So, who will help the mother from the 22nd day of her child’s life—or 15th for non-teachers?

Not all families can afford a domestic worker. And can’t mothers get fewer working hours at normal pay?

Why not have daycare centres and feeding stations at the workplace?

Why does every other public building have smoking zones but not one breastfeeding zone?

Fourth, can we get accountability regarding food? Manufacturers must label things accurately. “Permitted flavours and colourings” is vague. What do we ingest?

Where is it from? What is organic or isn’t? Why is it possible to get a packet of chevda with an expiry date earlier than the manufacture date?

Fifth, we are losing our girls to materialism. We must create a parallel narrative to the “sponsor” trend that has captured our youth.

Lastly, there are far too many women in leadership for our girls to be boarding flights to the Middle East to suffer abuse