It’s time for Mr Osoro to sponsor bill on menstrual hygiene

The National Assembly Committee on Appointment, last week, rejected the nomination of Peninah Malonza for having not proven her competency in her docket; Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage.

In her defence, South Mugirango Member of Parliament Silvanos Osoro, claimed she may have failed her interview because she was on her menses.

His view was a subject of discussion on Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp groups and many other offline spaces.

So let’s put this into perspective. What exactly is menses or periods or menstruation?

How can Mr Osoro address the challenges related to it that many women and girls in Kenya face?

Menstruation is a cyclic and natural biological process in a woman’s life. It happens when the lining of the uterus sheds and breaks down into blood, which then flows out through the vagina. It is a normal and healthy part of a woman’s life. Periods and menses are alternate terms for menstruation.

According to United Nations Children's Fund, poor menstrual hygiene can pose physical health risks to a girl or woman and has been linked to reproductive and urinary tract infections.

Yet, many have limited options for affordable menstrual materials.

Moreover, those with disabilities and special needs face additional challenges with a lack of access to toilets, water, and materials to manage their period.

And hence, while Mr Osoro pointed out periods as a barrier to a woman’s excellent performance, in his capacity as a legislator, his consciousness of that fact presents an opportunity for him to address menstrual hygiene and management challenges that women and girls face, by sponsoring a respective bill or motion.

Currently, a packet with seven to 10 pads goes for an average price of Sh80, equivalent to half the standard poverty line of $1.90 (Ksh200) per day.

In November 2018, nominated Senator Abshiro Halake, moved a motion in the Senate calling on the government to zero rate Value Added Tax (VAT) on locally manufactured sanitary towels as well as zero rate duty on raw materials used in making the menstrual products domestically.

Biological function

“Menstrual health management among women and girls in Kenya has been a major issue particularly for low income earners, with about 65 per cent of women and girls in the country who can barely afford sanitary towels each month,” she argued.

She queried why pads were taxed alongside other luxury items yet menstruation is an involuntary biological function.

“Classifying menstrual hygiene products as luxury items is infringing on the rights of girls and women in this country. It also goes to show how our tax systems are punitive to women,” she said.

For instance, she said, a perforated film and perforated PV top sheet used in making the pads attracts an excise duty of 25 per cent. While a 10 per cent excise duty is pegged on non-woven top sheets.

“Affordable access to menstrual hygiene products is inextricably linked to rights to health, sanitation, education and dignity among other rights,” she said.

The motion, however, failed on grounds that the matters raised did not affect the counties.

It’s time for Mr Osoro to take it up.