It's now clear; gender balance the way to go in politics

The choice of Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua as the presidential running mate for a leading coalition party, means a lot for the country’s democracy.

It means our governance structure and the place of women in political leadership, has changed for the better, telling a positive story of hope—how the equality and equity situation will be like as the nation progresses into a more definite future.

If the reaction that greeted Ms Karua’s nomination as the running mate of Azimio leader Raila Odinga is anything to go by, the future for gender balance, leadership sectors is bright.

Kenyans, in their thousands, have not only welcomed the former Cabinet minister’s choice to deputise Mr Odinga, they have also criticised in equal measure, Kenya Kwanza Alliance and others with an all-male presidential line-up.

This response speaks of a country conscious of the reality that gender balance is the right thing to do.

The need to strengthen the nation’s democracy in having a gender equal society—in this case political leadership—cannot be gainsaid. It reflects our reality, of a nation that comprises women and men.

This is what characterises the nation and representation must mirror the same. From the look of things, we are beginning “to live’’ this realism as party candidates embrace the fact that having women in their line-up is now part of the winning plan.

Governorship

For the first time since 2013, the first election under the Constitution of Kenya 2010, governorship candidates have picked women as running mates, in big numbers.

In Kiambu County, the five male governorship candidates have chosen female running mates. The sole female candidate in the highly competitive gubernatorial race, Mwende Gatabaki of Safina Party, has picked David Wanjohi as running mate.

Her rivals are Moses Kuria of Chama Kazi, United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) Kimani wa Matangi, William Kabogo of Tujibebe Wakenya Party, Patrick Wainaina wa Jungle (Independent), and the incumbent Nyoro of Jubilee.

Their deputies are June Njambi (Jubilee), Njeri Kirika (UDA), Esther Ndirangu (Tujibebe Wakenya), Annah Nyokabi (independent) and Faith Mwaura of Chama cha Kazi.

In Murang’a, Senator Irungu Kang’ata (UDA) has chosen Dr Winnie Mwangi as his deputy. Dr Kang’ata’s rivals Irungu Nyakera, of The Farmers Party and Jamleck Kamau (Jubilee) have also settled for female deputies. They are Catherine Mugo and Dr Naomi Kagone, respectively.

The trend is similar in many of the 47 counties where candidates have settled for running mates of the opposite gender. In Nakuru County, the incumbent Governor Lee Kinyanjui (Jubilee) has picked politician Franscicar Kamuren as running mate.

In Kirinyaga, all indications are that the next governor will be female going by the tight contest between incumbent Anne Waiguru of UDA and Wangui Ngirici, an Independent candidate. Both have settled for male running mates.

Parliamentary contests

But it is the improved numbers of female aspirants gunning for constituency seats at the National Assembly that gives hope that women are progressively shrugging off the barriers that include patriarchy and violence, among other challenges, to compete with men for the highly competitive seat.

The fact that some women are running on tickets of prominent political parties shows that the numbers of women constituency MPs are likely to rise.

The story is equally encouraging in the run for Senate where only four women were elected in 2017 - Deputy Speaker Margaret Kamar (Uasin Gishu), Nakuru’s Kihika, Fatuma Dullo of Isiolo and Agnes Kavindu Muthama.

In addition to senators Dullo and Muthama both from Jubilee who will be defending their seats, the number of women eyeing the Senate has notably increased. This points to a likelihood of the Senate having more women. Those running for Senate include former Nyeri Woman Rep Priscilla Nyokabi on a Jubilee ticket.

In Nakuru, businesswoman Tabitha Karanja (Keroche) is giving her rivals for Nakuru County’s seat a run for their money. Other women in the Senate race include ODM’s Judith Pareno, a nominated senator from Kajiado who is looking to clinch the county’s seat.

In Kilifi, Caroline Chilangu, a lawyer, has also thrown her hat into the senatorial ring. It will be her second attempt after an unsuccessful bid in 2017.

Hellen Kigia of the Farmers Party has set her sights on the Murang’a County seat, where she is competing against, among others, a former senator and deputy speaker Kembi Gitura of Jubilee.

To achieve an increase in numbers of elected women in this year’s election, stakeholders and interest groups, including government and the media, will need to work together intentionally and ensure the environment is conducive to women to campaign and sell their agenda freely.