It’s 2024, stop adding people to WhatsApp groups without permission

Have you ever checked your WhatsApp in the morning and found that you have been added to a group with 200 other people you do not know?

I have taken the precaution of adjusting my WhatsApp privacy settings to exempt some people from adding me to WhatsApp groups.

But it is not enough because there are always people I forget to exempt; not because I want them to add me to WhatsApp groups but because the exemption process is not watertight.

My last weird WhatsApp group 'add' was by someone I met over six years ago.

I faintly remember us exchanging contacts so that she could send me the photos we took at the event where we met. In truth, I do not even remember who that person is.

You know when your phone rings and the screen says, “Incoming call from Mary,” and your brain is asking, “Who is this Mary calling me?” Exactly! Now imagine you wake up in the morning and that Mary has added you to a WhatsApp group.

I have classmates who I would not know what to say to them if they walked into my house. Yes, we went to the same school and classes, but that is how far that goes.

We were not friends; we didn’t hang out together after classes or go to the mess together.

It is not that I hate them or they hate me, but imagine this: We were in mostly the same classes for four years but did not have much to say to each other.

So what would make such a person think that five years later, I want to be in a WhatsApp group where they are planning a ‘birthday party for Jon’?

On Monday, I laughed my ribs sore when a colleague told me that a tailor she regularly goes to, decided to create a WhatsApp group and add all his customers.

“I woke up and found myself in this group with a bunch of people I do not know. And even if I wanted to stay in the group, I have no idea what I would be talking to them about,” she said.

Like me, she did not understand what this tailor imagined she’d possibly have to say to his customers who she didn’t even know.

The tailor’s justification for creating the group was that he needed to make it easier for him to communicate with his clients. Gasp!

And before you say only older generations who do not understand Internet and social media etiquette do that, there is more to my colleague’s drama.

A primary school classmate she hardly remembers also added her to a WhatsApp group she uses to advertise her business.

“The group is set up in such a way that only admins can post to the group, which makes members of forced spectators. The admin sends tonnes of photos, which eat up your space, and you have to keep deleting. I feel like a forced customer in all these.

"I didn’t want to exit because that would make me look unsupportive, but I had to exit. I probably would have stayed if she asked for my permission before adding me to the group,” she said.

As more colleagues joined in the conversation and shared their own horror stories, something struck me: We are a society that sometimes takes too many liberties where people’s privacy is concerned.

Otherwise, what would make you add someone you haven’t spoken to in five years to a WhatsApp group, without their consent?

We are the generation that has at our disposal all the ubiquitous communication technologies and devices, so please, let us communicate.

But I think the bigger conversation here is: Are we actively nurturing authentic relationships in our lives? Whether these are to do with our friends, colleagues, relatives or neighbours?

You do not want to get the reputation of being ‘a user’, which means you only speak to people (in this case, add them to WhatsApp groups) when you need something from them, or when it suits your business.

I mean if you only want to speak to people about your business, invest in product promotion on social media; do not drag people you do not speak to into your business enterprise.

However, if you are serious about friendships, please call or text someone before adding them to groups.