Isiolo women form empowerment groups to beat poverty

Isiolo women have launched nine empowerment groups aimed at boosting their livelihoods and agitating for their rights.

The working clusters, under the Mfinyanzi women, are spread across Bulapesa and Wabera wards and will be involved in, among other things, savings, table banking and charity work. The women are members of the Agikuyu community.

Coordinator Mary Waititu said the programmes are aimed at alleviating poverty and ensuring women’s financial independence.

“The clusters will enhance our unity, empower us economically and offer us a platform to champion for our rights,” she said during the launch at Isiolo town Catholic Church hall.

Isiolo's Mfinyanzi women's group coordinator Mary Waititu speaks after the launch of empowerment groups at Isiolo town Catholic Church hall on May 22, 2022. The groups are aimed at empowering the over 300 members and alleviating poverty. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

The over 300 women have already settled on real-estate business and poultry and goat keeping as their long-term projects.

Mfinyanzi women secretary Rachel Heho, whose Mwangaza cluster has 40 members, said their long-term plan is to have each member own a plot of land in the cosmopolitan county.

“We want to start with buying plots and selling them at slightly higher prices while saving the profit until we all have our own plots,” she says.

The women appealed to the county government to fast-track issuance of title deeds, saying the delay was hindering development of commercial and residential plots.

Isiolo's Mfinyanzi women during the launch of empowerment groups at Isiolo town Catholic Church hall on May 22, 2022. The groups are aimed at empowering over 300 members and alleviating poverty. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

Women League chair Rebecca Maina said providing land documents will encourage more women to purchase land and increase their income.

“Providing incentives will encourage more women to venture into real-estate business and earn more income,” she said.

County chief finance officer Peter Ngechu appealed to women groups to take advantage of government opportunities such as Uwezo and Enterprise Fund to empower themselves.

“It is encouraging to see such initiatives and we appeal to our people to organise themselves in groups and seize available county and national government opportunities,” said Mr Ngechu, who was accompanied by county Land executive Yusuf Dahir.