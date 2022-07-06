Isiolo woman rep aspirant pledges intense war on drug abuse

Isiolo ODM woman representative candidate Nasibo Hawa Abdirahman has promised to tackle drug menace among the youth and prioritise empowerment of “neglected” minority communities.

During a meeting with the Rendille community, Ms Hawa said if elected in August, she will ensure all residents are treated equally, with minority communities enjoying equal rights and access to opportunities.

She said most small communities were not being considered for employment and other government programmes and that exposes them to a lot of suffering.

“I will champion your rights and ensure your voices are heard and that you are treated like other communities,” she promised.

Promising to focus on empowering the youth, women and special groups for improved livelihoods, Ms Hawa called for concerted efforts to address the drug crisis that has ruined lives of many youths and reduced several into “zombies”.

“The majority of the youths indulge in drug and substance abuse because they have no jobs. I am committed to empowering them for improved livelihoods so that they are productive in life.”

The aspirant urged residents to vote for development-oriented leaders and reject those who had failed to deliver on their 2017 election pledges.

“Vote for development and not handouts because the former will transform your lives and take our county to the next level,” Ms Hawa said.

The Rendille community bestowed their blessings on her. She asked her competitors to engage in issues-based politics and not name-calling and appealed to residents to remain united and shun leaders out to divide them for selfish gain.

“We will, after elections, remain brothers and sisters and, therefore, should guard our unity because that is where our strength lies.”