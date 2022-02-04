Is President Uhuru’s 2022 FGM deadline attainable?

The world marks this year’s International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) on February 6. The theme is ‘Accelerating Investment to End Female Genital Mutilation.’

President Uhuru Kenyatta has made ambitious promises to zero new cases of the cut. Key of the pledges is the target he set in 2019, to end FGM by this year.

To find out the progress we sought audience with the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes Prof Margaret Kobia.

What steps has the government taken since 2019 when President Kenyatta pledged to end FGM by 2022 at the Women Deliver Conference, in Vancouver, Canada?

We require more resources to realise President Kenyatta’s commitment to end FGM in Kenya by 2022.We need to invest in programs that promote empowerment of women and girls to eliminate their vulnerabilities to the cut, and strengthen FGM response mechanisms. Such investments include the provision of integrated services linked to health, education, and economic empowerment, as well as the strengthening of community surveillance and policing mechanisms.

Thus far, the government has fully operationalised objective two of the National Policy for the Eradication of FGM by launching the county anti-FGM steering committees in all the 22 FGM hot spot counties. These structures have become the cornerstones of coordinating anti-FGM campaigns at county levels. We have set up a national multi-agency technical team to oversee the presidential directive and so far, four presidential reports have been submitted to the Presidential Delivery Unit, reporting the level of implementation of the directive.

How does the government seek to accelerate realisation of the commitments to end FGM?

Through partnerships and collaborations, we can collectively work to meet the targets. We call on all stakeholders to be actively involved in the campaign against FGM. Communities, civil societies, government ministries, departments and agencies, are all pivotal players in the fight against the vice. This is not to forget religious leaders, cultural elders, partners, youth, women, county governments, persons with disability, the private sector and teachers’ associations, who continue to lead sensitisation drives in their communities.

We extend our gratitude to our partners who have supported our work, especially UNFPA, Unicef, Equality Now, World Vision, Amref-Health Africa, Action Aid and Plan International. Without them, we would not have reached this far. The UK government is also supporting an Africa-led movement programme to end FGM with Isiolo and Narok counties benefitting from the initiative. So, we are making progress.

What sensitisation activities will the Ministry of Gender undertake to mark the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM?

This years’ commemoration will take place in Wajir County. We recognise the critical role played by our religious institutions and cultural leaders in the efforts towards ending FGM. As such, the government through the Anti-FGM Board will host a religious leader’s conference in the county, focusing on religious scholars from the Islamic community and other stakeholders who include State and non-State actors from Mandera, Garissa, Wajir and Tana River counties. To reach out to a large audience, we have organised a number of pre and post activities including capacity building of sub-county and county Anti-FGM steering committees, engagement of university and college students, and launch of youth Anti-FGM networks in eleven counties with high prevalence of FGM. These are Migori, Kisii, Kajiado, Isiolo, West Pokot, Wajir, Mandera, Tana-River, Garissa, Samburu and Marsabit.

What next?