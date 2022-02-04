Is President Uhuru’s 2022 FGM deadline attainable?

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta receive a copy of the National Policy for Eradication of Female Genital Mutilation from Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes Prof Margaret Kobia, during its launch at State House, Nairobi in 2019.

Photo credit: Photo | PSCU

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Prof Kobia says State needs to invest in programs that promote empowerment of women and girls to eliminate their vulnerabilities to the cut.
  • Government has set up a national multi-agency technical team to oversee the presidential directive.
  • Through partnerships and collaborations,  Kenyans can collectively work to meet the targets.

The world marks this year’s International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) on February 6. The theme is ‘Accelerating Investment to End Female Genital Mutilation.’

