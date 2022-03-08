Breaking News: US bans Mike Sonko, family from travel to America

International Women’s Day matters: This is why

Nation Media Group Mombasa bureau staff cut a cake to celebrate the International Women's Day in Mombasa on March 8, 2022.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  KAMAU MAICHUHIE

What you need to know:

  • In 1910, Clara Zetkin, a German advocate for women's rights, fronted the idea to make the day international, during the International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen, Denmark. About 100 women from 17 countries backed her suggestion.
  • The day was first celebrated in 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. Things got better after the United Nations (UN) made it official and started marking it.

The day, which grew out of the labour movement, traces its origin to 1908, when 15,000 women marched in New York City demanding for shorter working hours, better pay and the right to vote.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.