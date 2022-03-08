International Women’s Day matters: This is why

The day, which grew out of the labour movement, traces its origin to 1908, when 15,000 women marched in New York City demanding for shorter working hours, better pay and the right to vote.

In 1910, Clara Zetkin, a German advocate for women's rights, fronted the idea to make the day international, during the International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen, Denmark. About 100 women from 17 countries backed her suggestion.

The day was first celebrated in 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. Things got better after the United Nations (UN) made it official and started marking it.

IWD is today considered one of the most important days of the year. The first theme adopted by the UN in 1996 was Celebrating the Past, Planning for the Future.

Achievements

On this day, the world celebrates women’s social, economic, cultural and political achievements.

It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity with significant activities witnessed worldwide as groups come together to rally for gender equality through arts, performances, talks, rallies, networking, conferences and marches.

People also raise awareness of gender equality, lobby for accelerated gender parity efforts and fund-raise for female-focused charities.

This year’s theme, Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow, recognises the contribution of women and girls who lead the charge on climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response, to build a more sustainable future for all.

Many gender experts agree that the day has helped strengthen support for women's rights movements and participation in political and economic development.

Gender equality

They argue the day is still relevant because the world is not yet gender-equal, with issues like pay gap, few female leaders, increasing violence against women and girls, and women still falling behind men in education and healthcare.

A survey by the UN last year reported that almost 90 per cent of people are prejudiced towards women globally.

The day is an official holiday in a number of countries, including Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, China (for women only), Cuba, Georgia, Guinea-Bissau Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos and Eritrea.