International Women’s Day: Celebrate, reflect then act

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global celebration that honours the achievements of women while advocating gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Marked on March 8 every year, the day has its roots in the early 20th Century, with the first National Women's Day organised by the Socialist Party of America on February 28, 1909.

It later evolved into an internationally recognised celebration as part of the women's rights movement. In 1977, the United Nations officially recognised March 8 as IWD.

The day celebrates the achievements of women in various fields, including politics, science, literature, and the arts.

It also raises awareness of the challenges and inequalities women continue to face, such as gender-based violence, unequal pay, and limited access to education and healthcare.

IWD provides an opportunity to advocate gender equality and empower women to strive for their rights and goals.

Last year, we celebrated under the theme "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality," a rallying call to bridge the gender digital divide considering women only make up 30 per cent of Africa’s technology professionals.

This year's IWD celebrations is centred around the theme Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress, echoing a clarion call to prioritise economic resources, opportunities, and support for women.

It is inspired by the United Nations’ 68th Commission on the Status of Women's priority theme.

This theme underscores investing in women as a human rights imperative, urging urgent action to combat poverty through gender-responsive financing and transitioning to a green economy and calling for society to empower women's voices.

It is also in response to stark disparities like the high levels of poverty among women, particularly evident in regions like sub-Saharan Africa, where UN Women estimates 127 women for every 100 men aged 25 to 34 living in extreme poverty.

On this day, women and men from all walks of life come together to agitate for women’s economic empowerment and celebrate their financial achievements.

Activities include rallies, conferences, and campaigns aimed at raising awareness, fostering discussion, and catalysing action to address gender inequality and uplift women worldwide.

Social media also plays a significant role, with people sharing stories, photos, and messages of support using hashtags.