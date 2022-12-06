Inside Sh770m anti-GBV campaign in three counties

Kenya and Finland have embarked on a two-year campaign against gender-based violence (GBV) in three counties.

The €6 million (Sh773 million) bilateral programme will run until 2024 and covers Kilifi, Bungoma and Samburu. Finland is contributing €5 million (Sh644 million) and Kenya is contributing about €1 million (Sh129 million).

It is aimed at strengthening systems and structures at the national and county levels and protecting the most vulnerable to harmful practices. It also supports a functional review of GBV service delivery, and coordinated capacity development plans.

The programme will also assist in case management data reviews and provide targeted technical assistance to ensure access to needed services along the referral pathway. It will further support safety audits, community consultations and mapping to promote rights-based analyses and systematic assessments of gender equality and non-discrimination efforts.

Empowerment

The campaign will also strengthen capacity and improve coordination among duty bearers while increasing engagement of vulnerable groups and supporting their empowerment. It is also expected to mobilise and inspire champions, especially men and boys, for lasting change.

The overall goal is to contribute to Kenya’s vision of eliminating FGM by 2024 and GBV by 2026, through evidence-based interventions and improved access to quality prevention and response services.

Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa, speaking during the launch of the project at Pwani University in Kilifi County, commended the Gender Sector Working Groups for their support in the planning process, noting that strengthening partnerships and coordination was paramount for the programme to succeed.

“I am very grateful for the way all the stakeholders have worked together to prioritise the unique needs in Kilifi. I urge the stakeholders to build on what is working and to develop new ideas and solutions.”

Those present included Finnish Deputy Ambassador Otto Kivinen, Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro, Gender Secretary Faith Kasiva and Kilifi Woman Representative Gertrude Mbeyu.

Kilifi is the first of the three counties to sign a memorandum of understanding and launch it at the county level. Bungoma and Samburu will follow suit. The three pilot counties were picked because of poverty and marginalisation, unique cultural norms and political goodwill.

Rampant GBV forms

According to statistics from the government, Kilifi has 21 high-priority and 16 medium-priority wards. Its predominant GBV forms include child marriage (47 per cent), intimate partner violence (39 per cent), teenage pregnancy (20-24 per cent), defilement (seven per cent) and female genital mutilation. Cases of incest, sodomy and psychological violence have also been on the rise.

A baseline survey conducted by the Centre for Rights, Education and Awareness for Women on GBV in Kilifi County showed deeply entrenched cultural practices contributed to the high GBV cases.

The report showed that although there has been some progress, laws and policies have not been effective in addressing violence, mainly because of disjointed and weak implementation. It also blames the deeply embedded negative sociocultural practices for fuelling cases and hampering access to justice.

In Western Kenya, Bungoma has the highest level of GBV. A rapid review of GBV risk and vulnerability in Bungoma by the government suggests that there are 23 high-priority and 22 medium-priority wards. The predominant GBV forms include intimate partner violence (53 per cent), defilement (12 per cent), teenage pregnancy (12-16 per cent), and FGM in Mount Elgon sub-county.

A similar assessment in Samburu suggests that the county has 11 high priority and four medium priority wards. The primary forms of GBV include FGM (86 per cent), intimate partner violence (38 per cent), teenage pregnancy (25-40 per cent), defilement (seven per cent), and child marriage (17 per cent).