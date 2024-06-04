Inside new state policy that recognises 'come we stay' and sex education in schools

On May 15, 2024, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection launched the National Policy on Family Promotion and Protection, a framework seeking to safeguard the institution of family as provided for in Article 45 of the Constitution.

The policy is pegged on the order of maintaining the constitutional status quo of the family as the natural and fundamental unit of society, pivotal to creating social order as it functions as an entity for educating, nurturing and caring for its kin.

What kind of marriages exist in Kenya?

The policy recognises nuclear, polygamous, blended, extended, as well as child-headed and skip-generation or grandparent-headed families.

It equally acknowledges the existence of a “kind of marriage” arrangement in the name of cohabitation, where an unmarried couple lives together in a long-term relationship that resembles a marriage.

This type of marriage is, however, unrecognised under the Marriage Act (2014), and becomes problematic when parties go separate ways and demand a share of what they built together.

Single-parent families are also recognised in this policy, breaking the tradition of looking down on these families. While it attributes the rise of these families to only imprisonment, migration, death, abandonment, divorce or separation, other painful factors force women and girls into single-parenthood. Some women and girls have become single parents out of the post-election violence, incest, gang-rape and defilement in their own communities.

In the slum areas, teenage girls as young as 13 years are willingly opting for marriage to seek financial, emotional and physical support because their own families can’t provide these needs. Unfortunately, they end up being abused, and when they can’t take it anymore, they exit to become single-child parents.

The policy seeks to promote gender-responsive and age-appropriate programmes that help people understand sexuality framed in the context of marriage as the best option. Is this the best option?

“It is important to recognise that in this era of urbanisation and globalisation, age-appropriate programmes will not be homogeneously palatable to the targeted family members. What is considered age-appropriate in Nairobi may not apply for a family in Bungoma or Kajiado. So we must do research to understand what is best for different families,” argues Crispin Afifu, a gender and development expert.

“We have to think of the power imbalances in the households, socioeconomic status of the family members and access to digital devices. These days, children access online content way above their age through mobile phones or even laptops. How can we control that to protect families?”

What is the current mood of debate on “sexuality education”?

For the past two decades, the church, especially the Anglican and Roman Catholic, has vehemently refused to allow the introduction of age-appropriate comprehensive sexuality education, which essentially is to prepare the children for adulthood.

Yet, the reality on the ground, backed up bystudies, is that children are having a sex debut as early as eight years depending on their environment. Those in the urban slum areas and in the poor households in the rural parts of Kenya are at the highest risk of early sex debut, an easy gateway to early marriage and contracting HIV.

In 2003, the same church unsuccessfully protested against the introduction of setbooks A Man of the People, Kiu, and Kitumbua Kimeingia Mchanga, arguing that they were pornographic and sexually explicit.

In reality, some schools, especially private ones, have embraced sexuality education in their programming for even their kindergarten pupils. Often, they are delivered in poems, and songs, and through clubs and counselling or physical exercise sessions.

The way to changing the mood from repulsive to receptive

“Let’s have a discussion. What is the cause of the opposition? Sometimes the church opposes these interventions in public but in private, in their own homes, they cannot control whatever they are protesting against.