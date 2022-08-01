Inside DPP Haji's sexual and gender-based violence guide

In Unbelievable, an eight-episode series on Netflix, 18-year-old Marie reports a rape incident to the police.

An intruder had broken into her apartment, bound and gagged her before raping her. In the process, he took photographs of her. She was traumatised. The police were neither empathic nor compassionate while taking her statement.

Her recounts were inconsistent. The police accused her of fabricating the rape and ended up prosecuting her with a charge of filing a false report. The television drama was inspired by true events.

This is a reality for many women and girls in Kenya who have been raped or defiled, but whose reports have been questioned because they are too tormented to remember how and where it happened.

Access to justice

Fortunately, this has come to the attention of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji, last Thursday, launched Rapid Reference Guide on the Prosecution of Sexual and Gender-Based Cases in Kenya. The reference is to guide prosecutors dealing with sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) cases.

Prosecutors literally stand between a victim and access to justice. They assess evidence and draft charges, meaning if they fail in their work, justice will not be served on a violated woman or girl.

They also provide legal advice and help investigators such as the police. As such, a prosecutor adhering to the guidelines will have the investigator get evidence without bias or further traumatising the survivor.

The guideline has demystified the myths that may blur a prosecutor’s work. But they are also for the public’s knowledge because violence happens in the communities and is perpetrated by people in the private and public spaces.

We look at these myths versus realities.







