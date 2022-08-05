Inside Barrack Obama’s gender agenda victory

On January 29, 2009, on his ninth day in the Oval Office, Barack Obama signed a new bill into law, the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act.

The legislation was named after an Alabaman who, deep into her extensive career at the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, had discovered a remuneration disparity. She’d routinely been paid less than her male counterparts. The Act enforced employers to ensure their pay practices were non-discriminatory.

A Promised Land is a vivid descriptive and meticulously detailed memoir, on the Gold Standard, implanted by the United States' first black President. It's the first of two volumes on the monumental discordance Barack Obama faced, including engaging the George W. Bush administration, in the painstakingly gruelling transition.

Then, bailing out American mainstay conglomerates, in the worst recession since the Great Depression.

The exciting memoir also impresses insider information on the Arab Spring, Russian aggression, withdrawing American troops from Iraq and the killing of Osama bin Laden.

It details the obstinate pirates of the Somalian coast and the successful lobbying for the congressional passage of the Affordable Care Act, (Obama-Care). Which provided healthcare to 31 million underprivileged individuals.

The most passionate progression President Obama invoked in the White House was the appointment of 29 black women to prominent positions, including Real Estate expert Deesha Dyer as his White House Social Secretary and political communications expert Ashley Etienne as Cabinet Director of Communication.

He assigned Valerie Jarrett, an entrepreneur and member of board of trustees at the University of Chicago Medical Centre, as his senior adviser and public engagement and intergovernmental affairs assistant.

In the judicature, he nominated former Manhattan District Attorney and Yale Law School graduate Sonia Sotomayor as US Court of Appeal judge. He also nominated his former colleague at the University of Chicago, Professor Elena Kegan, as the Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

In his first term in office, President Obama appointed a record 72 female judges, the largest number ever appointed by a president in one term, 31 of them being black women.

To head the Council of Economic Advisers, responsible for providing the president with the best possible data and analysis on economic matters, Obama chose Christina Romer, a University of California professor, who had executed seminal work on the Great Depression.

In the position of Domestic Policy and Council leadership, he selected Melody Barnes, an African American lawyer and former chief counsel to famous Senator Ted Kennedy.

In his first four years in office, President Obama appointed former diplomat Susan Rice as US ambassador to the United Nations.

In his second term, he appointed Rice as US National Security adviser. He placed journalist Samantha Power in the National Security Council's new position to focus on atrocity prevention and advancement of human rights.

On January 21, 2009, President Obama surprised his most vivacious supporters by appointing his fierce Democratic Primary rival Hillary Clinton as US Secretary of State.

Obama proceeded to install former Arizona Governor Janet Napolitano in the Department of Homeland Security.

In his second term, he selected African American Loretta Lynch, a Harvard Law School graduate, as the first ever black female US Attorney General. She was deputised by another woman and Harvard Literature graduate, Sally Yates.

In March 27, 2013, President Obama hired Julia Pierson as director of the United States Secret Service, becoming the first woman to head the agency.

President Obama created the White House Council on Women and Girls, comprising representatives from each federal agency and all White House offices.

Its purpose was to guarantee the obligations of women and girls were considered in all programmes, policy and legislation. This led to drastic progress in the fight for equal pay, increased opportunities for female entrepreneurs and exponentially improved education opportunities for girls.

It exceedingly advanced access to quality healthcare, mitigated campus sexual assault and bolstered the criminal justice system’s response to domestic and sexual violence.

President Obama also signed the reauthorisation of the Violence Against Women Act (Vawa). Vawa emblazoned the prominence of the law in expanding protection, changing lives, and shifting community responses.

In 2010, when Obama-Care was constituted, it ensured employers with 50 or more workers provided a private space for child-care at the workplace.



