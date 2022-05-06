Infotrak CEO: Our polls state facts, not what people want to hear

Angela Ambitho, the Founder and CEO of Infotrak is a multifaceted woman who has shaped opinion polling in Kenya for two decades. Indeed, one cannot talk about research and opinion polling in Kenya without making reference to the pollster.

Depending on the lens used, Ms Ambitho is no-nonsense to the public, compassionate and funny to her family and friends, while in professional circles, she is viewed as innovative and steadfast.

In retrospect, market research has always lingered in her background. Apart from drawing inspiration from her statistician father, she had an epiphany of sorts while working on a packaging study as an intern in the 1990s.

“I realised just how critical research was for strategic business decisions and decided that I had to be a critical facet of this data driven world,’’ Ambitho says during an interview with Nation.Africa.

“Market and social research provides accurate and timely information that assists governments and businesses develop policies, products and services that are in tandem with needs, attitudes and motivations of targeted populations. Most sectors worldwide rely heavily on research for success,” she adds.

Public policy

These sentiments have reverberated throughout her career and proved more vital at Infotrak Research and Consulting.

The company prides itself in conducting Pan-African research that has not only provided insights for various corporates and non-governmental organisations but has also been instrumental in advancing public policy and democracy through opinion polls.

“Polls are the only reliable way to measure public opinion and understand what the citizenry thinks. Irrespective of whether the polls please or annoy government and politicians, knowledge and understanding of public opinion is certainly better for democracy than ignorance of the same,’’ the Infotrak founder says.

The road to founding Infotrak, one of the biggest pollsters in the region, has been one of resilience, innovation and faith. After completing her social sciences degree, she joined Steadman Group (now Ipsos) as a junior executive under the tutelage of its founder, Roger Steadman.

“Fortunately, he recognised my capabilities and talent and took the risk of making me managing director when I was only 27 years old,’’ Ms Ambitho recounts.

She had to combat ageist and gender stereotypes. “Many people find it hard to believe that a young woman can be successful through merit. Even today, there are those who doubt whether I’m the founder of Infotrak.”

Nonetheless, Ms Ambitho was guided by six key tenets; innovation, quality, consistency, financial prudence, integrity and tenacity that proved her competence.

She also enrolled for an MBA in entrepreneurship, a venture that not only empowered her to excel further at her job, but also gave her the confidence to plunge into entrepreneurship.

As such in 2004, while nine months pregnant, she resigned from her nine-year stint in employment and started Infotrak ready to battle it out with more established research agencies.

“Before Infotrak was founded, our industry was oligopolistic; controlled by less than five dominant players. Currently, I’m proud to say that Market & Social Research Association of Kenya (MSRA) has over 14 corporate members. Many of these are locally owned and managed by women,’’ the pollster adds.

Women's involvement

Ms Ambitho opines that women naturally possess qualities that allow them to excel in the profession. “Good researchers are intuitive, inquisitive, observant, methodical, analytical, keen on detail and disciplined. Most women have these qualities and would find a career in research quite fulfilling,” she says.

Although she admits that capturing women’s voices may sometimes be cumbersome in communities where cultural and religious influences hinder women’s freedom of expression to participate in surveys, her leadership at Infotrak has implemented mechanisms to remedy this hurdle.

For instance, in Muslim communities, Infotrak deploys female enumerators to capture women’s views. Additionally, in conservative rural communities, consent for female participation in surveys is obtained from male household heads.

“In sensitive studies covering issues like gender-based violence or reproductive health, we invite the women to neutral safe spaces where they can voice their opinions without fear of victimisation,’’ she adds.

Ms Ambitho also indicates that social research has been instrumental in championing Sustainable Development Goal Number 5, on gender equality as it unearths equality issues in unpaid work, income differences and access to social services.

Most pollsters are prone to defamation attacks and Ambitho’s case has been no different. Depending on where one sits, most Infotrak electoral polls are received with optimism and scorn in equal measure with the latter accusing the pollster of bias.

Ms Ambitho is, however, adamant that allegations of compromised poll findings from dissatisfied quarters has become a broken record.

“Unknown to the public is that those who complain the loudest about our polls also consume the findings the most. This is because they know that we conduct our research in strict adherence to global standards.

"The methodology applied is guided by the study objectives to give impartial and factual feedback. We simply state facts and are not in the business of telling people what they want to hear,’’ she says.

Furthermore, gender stereotypes that perceive women as too fickle to release political polls and neo-colonialist attitudes that cast doubt on the impartiality of Kenyan pollsters are some of the other challenges she continues to face.

Throughout tumultuous periods in her career, she has remained undeterred while counting on the support of family, friends and faith in God.

“My family and friends have been consistent champions in good and bad times. My dad who worked as chief statistician and principal economist for government, is my technical anchor while my hospital administrator mum is my moral compass. My faith in God and spiritual discernment keeps me grounded 18 years counting,’’ she says.

Harnessing strengths

Ms Ambitho’s journey is an inspiration to several women currently pursuing careers in male-dominated spaces.

“Your life as a professional woman is primarily about you. Please, don’t seek constant validation from others. Women must unashamedly learn to harness their inherent strengths and believe in their capabilities.

"Even when your passion is mistaken for aggression or sensationalism, be passionate! Never stop until you drop. In aiming for the moon, you’ll reach the stars and break the glass ceiling,” she adds.

When she is not running Infotrak, she serves as the regional representative for World Association of Polling and Opinion Research and has membership in various global and local professional associations.

She also serves as a visiting lecturer at Lagos Business School and sits on various philanthropic local and international boards.

The Infotrak founder is a fitness fanatic who loves Zumba dance and boxing. She is also very spiritual and spends at least an hour daily in Rosary meditation. The pollster also enjoys a glass of red wine with friends.