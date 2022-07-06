Imarisha Msichana project a boost for teen pregnancy fight

The Forum for African Women Educationalists (Fawe) Kenya has launched a new programme aimed at reducing teenage pregnancies.

The programme, dubbed Imarisha Msichana, targets teen mothers and adolescents aged nine to 18 and young women aged 19 to 25. It will impart to them useful knowledge and necessary skills to be able to fully transition to adulthood and help them become productive members of their communities.

Speaking during the launch in Nairobi, Fawe Africa executive director Martha Muhwezi said: “Teenage pregnancies hinder girl child education in Kenya and on the continent. When girls fall pregnant and fail to resume their education, it perpetuates a vicious cycle of poverty.”

Ms Muhwezi added that through the programme, Fawe hopes to achieve improved learning outcomes for girls and reduced teenage pregnancies in Kenya during and beyond the Covid-19 crisis.

Fawe Kenya CEO Terry Otieno said their focus is teenage mothers as they have proved capable of resuming and excelling in their academic work.

Fawe, partnering with the Mastercard Foundation, will be working with the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders to implement the programme for three years that started last month in select counties, including Nakuru, Nairobi, Machakos, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kiambu, Garissa, Bungoma, Kakamega, Nyeri, Migori, Murang’a, Kajiado, Narok, Homa Bay, Trans Nzoia, Nyandarua, Busia, Meru, Siaya, and Turkana.

The selection will also include specific targeting of adolescent girls living with disability and those from displaced or refugee communities. These girls will be consulted on the proposed solutions and where applicable participate in the project’s implementation.

Ministry of Education Policy and Partnership East Africa Community Affairs’ Evelyn Owoko, representing Early Learning and Basic Education Permanent Secretary Julius Jwan, said: “We still need to work harder to empower the girl child. Let us remember SDG4, which talks about lifelong learning and leaving no one behind. Re-entry policies such as the ones advocated by Fawe are key to achieving education for all. As a ministry, we support organisations in their endeavour to support education.”

Ms Owoko urged Fawe to ensure all content related to sex education is approved by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development.

Worrying statistics

According to Ms Muhwezi, the programme comes at a time when the country is still tackling the adverse impact of Covid-19 on girls’ education. A survey by the National Council on Population and Development in 2020 indicated that one in every five teenage girls aged 15-19 has either had a live birth or is pregnant with their first child, with some counties reporting two out of every five girls.

The Ministry of Health revealed that there were 317,644 teen pregnancies in 2021. Between January and February this year, 45,724 cases of teenage pregnancies were recorded.

Imarisha Msichana programme activities will include collaboration with key stakeholders in generation of credible and acceptable data on teenage pregnancies for use in informing solutions and championing re-entry of such girls to schools.

They will also be centred around sensitisation of girls, young women, boys, young men, parents, and community leaders to human sexuality and prevention of pregnancy and media advocacy programmes.