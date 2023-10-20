I owe my career journey to female support

Today, I am motivated to share my career journey for reasons you will understand at the end of this article. After graduating from Kenyatta University (KU) with a Bachelor of Education (BEd) in the early 1990s, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) posted me to a remote school in Nyanza.

Those days, BEd graduates would be posted to schools within their homes of origin. I had never visited the part of Nyanza where the school is located. I declined the offer. First, I had just had a baby and moved in with my then boyfriend (now late husband). Secondly, I had never lived in the village apart from the trips we made as kids during school holidays.

I preferred a school in Nairobi, but TSC said there was no vacancy. A friend, Alice Onyango, through her husband, connected me to someone at TSC who helped me get posted to a school near Nairobi. I ended up spending 12 years of my teaching career at Alliance Girls High School in Kiambu.

Upon posting, I was excited and scared at the same time. Self-confidence grows with experience; we all have to begin somewhere. When I started out, I, somehow, didn’t always advocate for myself. Fortunately, I had a great boss by the name of Irene Simiyu. She held my hand. I was young and, honestly, teaching at this school is not a mean feat, especially for the rookie teacher I was then.

The next critical moment in my career was making the tough decision to remain in the teaching profession, or leap to a new space and start again. In 2008 after graduating with a master’s in communication, my first friend and roommate in KU, Beatrice Rariewa, alerted me about an opening at Standard Group (SG). I was ready to try something new.

I applied and got the job at the media house. This was a turning point in my career. I learned that asking for help is not a weakness but a sign of strength.

Linet Otieno, who was a sub-editor, dedicated her free time to guide me on subbing and laying out newspaper pages. Njoki Karuoya, who was an editor, held my hand, in a campaign we championed, on women’s and girls’ empowerment. I was successful at SG and was promoted often.

In 2019, Nation Media Group had an opening for a gender editor. Thanks to my boss Pamella Sittoni, who was part of the interviewing panel, I currently hold this position. She believed in me and gave me a chance, thanks to the gender work I had done at SG. I believe I have made her proud, given the number of times she has told me “good job, Dorcas”.

On the journey of building a career, one needs people to hold their hand. Among the many women who have defined and catapulted my career journey, the ones I mention above have stood out. Studies say women who support other women are more successful. Ms Sittoni is one such.

Today, as I reflect on my journey, I congratulate her for being appointed to the Thomson Foundation Board of Trustees – a huge milestone.

An individual woman has power; but when we support each other, we have impact. Hold another woman’s hand today.

