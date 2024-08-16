I married under Kisii customs but didn’t register it; I want to get a divorce and divide property. What should I do?

Dear Vivian,

I got married under Kisii customary law and now want to get a divorce and divide our property, but we never registered the marriage. During a women’s group meeting on Saturday, a speaker invited by the church informed us that courts are asking for customary marriages to be registered to recognise them for divorce and property division. What should I do?

Kwamboka, Athi River

Dear Kwamboka,

Customary marriages are recognised under the law, provided they meet the requirements of the respective community's customs. The Marriage Act, 2014, acknowledges marriages conducted under customary law as valid marriages. However, for such marriages to be fully recognised by the state, they need to be registered.

The Act requires that customary marriages be registered within six months of their celebration. This registration provides legal documentation of the marriage, which can be crucial in legal proceedings, such as divorce or division of matrimonial property.

Under Kenyan law, parties to a customary marriage can seek divorce through the courts. The grounds for divorce under customary law vary depending on the customs of the specific community. However, the general grounds for divorce under the Marriage Act include adultery, cruelty, desertion, exceptional depravity, and irretrievable breakdown of the marriage.

Have you heard of the popular narratives of ‘keep the receipts or the pictures of the traditional wedding’ or ‘keep tabs on that elder who spoke so audibly close you might need them?’ This is because courts have historically recognised marriages under customary law even without formal registration, as long as there is sufficient evidence to prove that the marriage was conducted according to the community’s customs.

Therefore, the first step is to establish that a marriage indeed took place. Further, the law provides that ownership of matrimonial property should be shared equally between the spouses unless there is evidence of contribution.

Since your marriage was conducted under Kisii customary law and has not been registered, proving the existence of the marriage becomes crucial to claiming a share of the matrimonial property.

Given your situation, the next steps you can take include gathering any evidence that can demonstrate that a customary marriage took place. This may include witness statements, photographs, or any other documentation that shows the marriage rites were performed.

If possible, you may want to register the customary marriage, even retrospectively. While this is not a strict requirement, it can simplify the legal process.

While the lack of registration of your customary marriage presents some challenges, Kenyan law still provides avenues for you to seek a divorce and claim your share of the matrimonial property.

By gathering sufficient evidence and possibly registering the marriage, you can strengthen your legal position. It would be wise to consult a family lawyer or visit women’s rights organisations with experience in customary marriages and matrimonial property to guide you through the process and ensure your rights are protected.

Vivian