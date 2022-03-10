I’m tired of being forced to be careful in a ‘man’s world’

The first time my father came to my school in a rage was not because I had failed a test or been punished for being naughty, it was because I told him that a teacher had made it a habit to call me and other girls in my class pet names like “my girlfriend” and “my sweetheart”.

We were only in class two, with gummy smiles from lost milk teeth, hair escaping from the neat plaits lovingly done by our mothers in the morning and socks that bunched up around our ankles from frayed elastic. But already, a man had found a way to let us know that we were different from the boys in our class, and therefore, could expect to be treated differently.

I remember getting catcalled when I was around 12 on my way home from school with my book bag straining at the straps and weighing heavily on my shoulders. Even then I knew to look stonily ahead and pretend that the construction men in overalls smoking cigarettes on the side of the road were not talking to me.

My parents say that they enrolled me in an all-girls boarding school in Class Five so I could focus and pass my exams. But I was always a good student anyway and I knew that a big part of their motivation was to eliminate my long commute to school that involved crisscrossing a town, mostly unaccompanied. If my girlhood ever had a soundtrack, it was the phrase “be careful”.

“Be careful,” my mother said to me when my brothers’ friends came to visit. Don’t wear that or sit like that around boys. Never mind all I wanted was to be included in the jokes and games because I had no other playmates.

“Be careful”, the teacher who taught us about periods when adolescence finally hit said to us. You are women now and men are dangerous. You could get pregnant.

Predatory colleagues

“Be careful,” we whispered to each other in high school, referring to the teacher who had a reputation for picking a favourite from among his students and taking long walks with her in the evening, then huddling in corners discussing who knows what.

In university, I had to be careful that nobody would drug my drink and drag me home with them against my will. I learnt to be careful around my boyfriend’s friends because, apparently, one of them could grope me and get away with it because he claimed that he was drunk. When pushed he said sorry to my boyfriend first, then to me.

I was updating an editor of the progress of my first big story as a rookie reporter when he started rubbing my arm and asking me where I lived, whether I lived alone, and when he could visit. I learnt to smile that tight awkward smile of the supremely uncomfortable while being careful to change the subject without antagonising an overly familiar male superior. It would not do to be relegated to covering press conferences that nobody cared about because I was deemed “difficult”. I was determined to be a success.

It is not just me. It is all of us. Yes, all women. We are careful when we walk in town, mentally mapping our routes to avoid those streets where we’re most likely to be catcalled or groped. We are careful when we date. We learn to vet the men who ask us out and google them thoroughly not only because they might have a wife hidden somewhere, but because they could turn out to be a rapist. We do not go out to clubs alone, and we never leave drinks unattended as we lived it up on the dance floor. We share our live locations with our loved ones and we are careful to check that child lock is disengaged when we get into taxis.

In school and at work we establish whisper networks about predatory colleagues and teachers. We know who makes inappropriate jokes and who has been known to take it a step further to sneak in an unwanted touch.

Brutal sexual assault

We know who is safe to grab a meal with and who we should never be alone with in an elevator if we can help it. We gossip because it could be the difference between a forgettable interaction and a lifetime of trauma.

But despite how careful we are, violence seems to find us. This week, we are protesting the brutal sexual assault of a woman in broad daylight by a group of boda boda riders. They surrounded her car, stripped and molested her, while one of them recorded a video of the attack. In 2014 we protested the same thing- the stripping and assault of a woman by a matatu crew because she had the audacity to wear a miniskirt.

In between, there has been countless other incidents of violence against women in public and in private, including murders and maiming. The only difference is that most of them do not make it into the media, or spark presidential action, or ignite robust debate online.

We are tired of protesting the same thing. We have been careful our whole lives. A society with any conscience would know that it should not be OK for a teacher to smile leeringly at an eight year old girl and call her “my girlfriend” without consequences other than an earful from an irate parent.

Twelve year old girls should not have to learn to stoop to hide their budding breasts because of unwanted attention from grown men, and teenage girls should be able to interact with their male peers without sending terror into the hearts of their mothers. I said it in 2019 and I will say it again, stop telling us to be careful, tell men to leave us alone.