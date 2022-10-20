I'm living my undreamt dreams  

If you had told Pheiffer Julie a few years back that she would become an engineer, she would have easily brushed you off. But today, this is her reality.

She works at Luigi Broglio Space Center in Malindi as one of the operators at the centre's communications ground station used for satellite communications.

On December 25, 2021, the centre made history after it relayed the first signals of the world’s most powerful telescope James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) on earth.

“Imagine a control room with more than 20 monitors, and three 10 metre antennas outside the control room and an operator. What I majorly do is to track satellites using these antennas.

Accountant

“The first thing I do when I get to work is to get an update of how systems were running from the person who was on the previous shift. I then ensure that all settings and parameters of the next pass (the satellite being tracked) are correct,” she says.

Growing up, Ms Julie wanted to be an accountant because she was very good with money.

Then, fashion caught her eye and she thought about becoming a model. After sitting her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KSCE) examination in 2012, however, she performed exceptionally well in sciences.

Her cousin then challenged her to take up space in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Stem). She settled for Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the Technical University of Mombasa.

Female students

While in her final year, the Malindi- based Space company on a talent search mission, interviewed Ms Julie alongside five other female students in a class of more than 50 students.

She was among those who were selected from the interviews. Like many women operating in a field less explored, she initially experienced self-doubt and imposter syndrome, which she had to overcome.

Ms Julie credits her employer and colleagues for supporting and creating a conducive working environment, which has enabled her to develop her expertise.

In 2019, for instance, she travelled to Zanzibar for the Global Monitoring for Environment and Security and Africa (GMES and Africa) conference. She was able to network with industry players from across the world.

She derives a lot of joy from her job.

Self confidence

“In this line of work, whenever a problem occurs, for example, when systems fail to function effectively, you get to enjoy and appreciate more because from the challenges, a new learning opportunity presents itself,” she states.

When not working, Ms Julie enjoys creating social media content and travelling. While she may not know what the future holds, she is hopeful that it is bigger and better.

She intends to continue exploring various opportunities in her profession. At the same time, she is still very passionate about fashion and says she may explore that too. She encourages young women to dissect their talents and develop self-confidence. She insists that there is nothing difficult in life or that which cannot be learned with an open mind.