I’m afraid! An accused person in a GBV case is threatening me

Dear Vivian,

I am currently a witness in a gender-based violence assault case. The case is already in court. However, I have been receiving threats from the accused, which is making me fear for my safety. Does Kenya protect witnesses in such cases?

Hope Atieno, Kibera

Dear Hope,

Yes, Kenya has provisions to protect witnesses like you through the Witness Protection Act. First, it is important to understand that the Witness Protection Act establishes the Witness Protection Agency (WPA), whose primary mandate is to protect witnesses and their relatives or associates who are endangered because of their testimony in criminal cases. This law provides that the WPA is responsible for providing protection, including relocation, change of identity, and other measures necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of witnesses.

To access the Witness Protection Programme, you need to apply to the WPA. This application can be made by you directly, by the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Inspector-General of the National Police Service, or any other person authorised by the WPA. The application should detail the nature of the threat you are facing and any supporting evidence. The WPA will then assess the risk and determine if you qualify for protection.

The Act further outlines the criteria for admission into the program, which includes the nature of the risk to the witness, the importance of the witness's testimony and whether alternative methods of protecting the witness are available. Given that you are receiving threats directly related to your role as a witness in a GBV case, your situation clearly falls within these criteria.

Once admitted to the programme, the WPA can take several measures to protect you. The protection includes physical protection, accommodation in a safe house, relocation, and even a change of identity if necessary. The WPA may also provide you with financial assistance and other support services to ensure your well-being. It is crucial to provide as much detail as possible about the threats you are facing to enable the WPA to tailor its protection measures to your specific needs.

In performing its functions under the Act, the agency gives due regard to the particular needs of vulnerable witnesses. The agency may assign, as appropriate, a support person to assist the vulnerable witness through all stages of the Witness Protection Programme. Vulnerable witnesses include children, victims of sexual and gender-based violence, the elderly, ill person, witnesses to certain types of offences and witnesses with close relationship to the perpetrator, among others.

In practice, if you feel threatened, you should immediately report the threats to the police and provide them with all relevant information. The police can then liaise with the WPA to expedite your application for protection. Additionally, informing the prosecutor handling your case about the threats can help ensure that your application is prioritised.

Please, take immediate action to report the threats and initiate the process of seeking protection. Your safety and well-being are of utmost importance, and the legal system is equipped to provide you with the necessary support.

Vivian