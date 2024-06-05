I’m a mother of a two-year-old boy living with his father. How can I pursue custody?

Dear Vivian,

I am a mother of a two-year-old son. Recently, his father took him away from me. I want to seek custody of my child. However, I am not sure where to begin or what is considered in custody cases. Please advise.

Nancy Waihenya,

Murang'a





Dear Nancy,

The term ‘child custody’ is often used when a court is determining which parent, relative, or anyone with a legitimate interest in the child’s welfare should be granted physical and legal custody.

You can commence this process by visiting the children’s office or women’s rights organisations that offer access to justice services to members of the public. Ideally, you shall be led through a process of mediation, which will be aimed at achieving a parental responsibility agreement.

If the mediation process fails, you need to file a custody petition at the Children’s Court. Given the urgency of your situation, you may request interim orders for custody. These are temporary orders that can be issued quickly to ensure the child’s safety and well-being until a final decision is made. To obtain interim custody, you must demonstrate to the court that immediate intervention is necessary.

The court can also refer you and the child’s father to mediation to try and resolve the custody dispute amicably. This form of mediation is called Court Annexed Mediation. If this process fails, the case will proceed to a full hearing. During the hearing, both parties will present evidence and witnesses to support their claims. The court will examine factors to determine the most suitable custody arrangement.

The primary consideration for the court is the best interest of the child. This includes the child’s emotional, physical, and psychological well-being. The court will then assess the ability of each parent to provide a stable, loving, and nurturing environment.

This includes factors such as parenting skills, mental and physical health and the ability to meet the child’s needs. The court considers the existing relationship between the child and each parent. It will also look at which parent has been the primary caregiver and the emotional bond between the child and each parent.

Further, the safety and stability of the child’s living environment are paramount. The court will consider any history of abuse, neglect or domestic violence. The willingness of each parent to facilitate and encourage a relationship between the child and the other parent is also taken into account.

Therefore, it is beneficial to gather any evidence that demonstrates your ability to provide a loving, stable, and supportive environment for your son. This may include testimonies from friends, family and professionals who can attest to your parenting abilities.

As you commence this process, it is important to note that courts favour arrangements that allow the child to maintain a relationship with both parents, where it is safe and appropriate to do so.

Vivian