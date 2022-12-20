I gave up pursuing my GBV case, it was too expensive

The high cost of compiling evidence on the degree of injuries sustained in violent attacks, is an inhibiting factor for poor victims when they pursue justice.

Many victims of violence abandon the court cases altogether as a result.

The fiasco starts at the police station where the P3 for is issued. The form that is supposed to be issued at police stations for free is never available and one is referred to a cybercafe where it is printed at a cost of between Sh50 and Sh100. For a poor person, this is a tall order.

“The form is then presented to a government health facility where it a recognised and qualified practitioner fills it at a minimum cost of Sh1,500. This is exclusive of treatment charges that can range from hundreds to thousands depending on the magnitude of brutality meted,” says Independent Medical Legal Unit (IMLU) Murang’a County Coordinator, Hannah Maina.

The money paid to the health facility is explained as transport allowance for the medical officer who treated and analysed the degree of injuries incurred.

Clinical officer

“Neither the Judiciary nor the Health ministry provides us with transport. We are forced to use public transport or drive ourselves to give court testimony in the cases. It is the same Ministry of Health that has permitted us to charge patients amounts that we feel will cater for the transport need,” says a clinical officer in Murang’a County.

The officer explains that the cost of the allowance depends on the distance to the court.

“We have court houses that are within a walking distance…The lowest chargeable fee is Sh1,000. It is the best we can do and we seek to be understood. If the ministry and the Judiciary were to commit themselves to foot our transport bills, we would not charge our patients,” the officer says.

Catherine Njeri is one of such victims who abandoned pursuit for justice. She was unable to raise money to finance her case against a man who assaulted her occasioning her serious injuries on her face and private parts in a rape attempt.

“God knows why and will deliver me justice in His own way. I cannot budget for food, rent, my child’s school fees and at the same time spare for court cases. That is why some of my fellow poor people resort to witchcraft since it is cheaper and demands no evidence…It only require genuine offense and the evil spirits are unleashed to do revenge,” she says.

Ms Maina states that IMLU is of the opinion that “we come up with a standard form of dealing with these expenses, especially for the poor who are brutalized for their vulnerability in poverty, and their search for justice is compromised by inability to foot the bills”.

Professional witnesses

Mt Kenya Central Federation for African Women Educationist (Fawe) coordinator Bernice Wangui says: “The cost of pursuing justice for poor victims of gender-based violence is high and makes many avoid preferring court cases.”

She adds: “It is more taxing for victims who have to foot the bills of prosecution witnesses’ trips to and from the courthouse, as well as forego their hustles to participate in the process.”

Ms Wangui explains that in an economy where the poor live from hand to mouth, expecting them to spare money to sink in court cases is being over ambitious.

“We must rethink the cost of our justice system…It simply serves no common good for the poor victims of violence.”

Ithanga/Kakuzi Deputy County Commissioner Angela Makau says most victims of gender violence fall in the hands of brokers and extortionists.

“I am privy to information that most witnesses demand case participation bribes from the victims…There are other brokers who emerge seeking to have the victims to demand compensation from the assailants. There are professional witnesses who volunteer to record police witness statements so that a case to be brokered can be established…We have a problem,” she tells Nation.Africa.

Kibugi wa Ihii Foundation boss Joseph Kibugi says: “We are happy the government has declared that all P3 forms involving defilement and sodomy against minors should be zero rated,” adding that the P3 form should also be free for other poor victims.

“We are aware that the Judiciary should refund expenses of the prosecution’s complainants and witnesses in criminal cases, but as it stands, those refunds are never explained and litigants continue to abandon pursuit of their justice owing to high costs.”

Burial expenses

Mr Kibugi laments that it is even hard for victims who lose their lives after violence is meted them. “The family in, some instances, is expected to foot the bill of post-mortem even as it struggles to raise burial expenses, which is frustrating.”

He adds that the greatest nightmare is in court where the poor victims encounter suspects’ lawyers out to demonstrate that violence is a form of sport that never hurts, and injuries incurred are to be embraced as trophies of conquest.

“Suffice it to say that we, as a country, are far from demonstrating that we are committed to the cause of justice against the brutes in the society. As it is, the poor will continue being subjected to all forms of degrading and life-threatening cruelty as the law remains a passive bystander,” Mr Kibugi says.















