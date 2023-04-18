I’d never use the kerosene stove again





This is the second and last instalment of the two-part series on dangers of household air pollution.

Lydia Bosibori has three alternative cooking fuels to her disposal including briquettes, conventional Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and smart meter LPG.

For 15 years, the resident of Korogocho slum in Nairobi County, used kerosene stove for cooking. But then one day in 2020, it exploded while she was cooking indoors.

“I thank God no one was burnt. I decided I'd never use the stove again. I borrowed money to buy a six-kg cylinder (of the LPG),” she says.

Then came the challenge of refilling the gas. She depends on cleaning jobs to raise an income. The jobs are irregular and she makes Sh250-Sh300 ($1.90-$2.28), for every job. In a good week, she gets two. In a bad week, she gets none.

Together with her husband, who equally does unreliable menial jobs for a living, they are raising two sons.

In August last year, a friend introduced her to briquette making and she joined 19 other women in Korogocho to form a group, which produces 50kg of the briquettes, weekly, from a mixture of charcoal dust and sawdust. They share out the briquettes among themselves.

“I get 15kg, which can last me for a week. Sometimes I sell some for Sh10 ($0.076) a piece," she says.

But to light them, she uses wooden sticks, papers or kerosene. And she uses an improved cooking stove.

“Whether the briquettes will emit smoke or not depends on how you make them. If you put a lot of sawdust, they will produce a lot of smoke,” she says.

But she does have a smokeless alternative; smart meter gas.

Last year, she was subscribed to M-Gas, which cost Sh300 ($2.28).

M-Gas is a prepaid gas service provided by M-Gas in partnership with a local telecommunications company. Currently, it is only available in low-urban settlements in Nairobi County, including Korogocho and Mukuru kwa Njenga.

Once registered, one receives a gas cylinder fitted with a smart metre, a two-burner gas cooker, and a key card for purchasing the gas.

“It operates like a prepaid electricity metre. You buy gas depending on the amount of money you have, and you can monitor your gas volume. At first, I was surprised when it was almost running out and the M-Gas staff knocked on my door with a replacement. I didn't pay a cent for a refill,” she says.

“It's a clean gas. No smoke, and with only Sh20 ($0.15), you can buy gas and fry two eggs and warm water for four people,” she says.

Solar, electric, biogas, natural gas, LPG, and alcohol fuels including ethanol, are among cooking fuels that World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved as clean for health because they meet its air quality guidelines.

Pollutants from household air pollution cause non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

According to WHO, for instance, 23 per cent of all deaths from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in adults in low- and middle-income countries are due to exposure to household air pollution, a mortality rate that would decline if households shift to clean cooking and lighting fuels.

In the National Strategic Plan for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (2021-2026), the Ministry of Health says non-communicable diseases constitute 39 per cent of annual deaths up from 27 per cent in 2014.

Of concern is that the ministry warns that deaths from non-communicable diseases will increase by 55 per cent by 2030, if nothing is done to prevent them.

Ms Bosibori is an example of how it’s possible for households to shift to clean fuels. With widespread use of the WHO-recommended fuels, the world is assured of reducing deaths from household air pollution.

However, few Kenyans are using clean fuel alternatives, presently.

A 2019 Ministry of Health, Kenya Household Cooking Sector study, shows only 5.8 per cent of Kenyans using LPG. Those using electric coil stove are 0.3 per cent, biogas stove, 0.1per cent and zero per cent for solar cooker.

Although, in recent years, briquettes have been fronted as safe alternatives, WHO has not approved them as so.

“Charcoal briquettes still produce high volumes of carbon monoxide. But when used in modern or improved stoves, they minimise emission of carbon monoxide but don’t meet the WHO guidelines on safe cooking fuels,” elaborates Dr James Mwitari, a senior research fellow and principal investigator at Clean Air Africa project based at Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri).

Under WHO indoor air quality guidelines, fuels and technologies are considered clean if annual average concentrations of the fine particulate matter (PM2.5) do not exceed five micrograms per cubic meter air (5 µg/m3) or if their 24-hour average concentrations of PM2.5 does not exceed four milligrams per cubic meter (4 mg/m3).

The air that fails to meet these guidelines poses a health risk to individuals exposed to it.

Households that rely on open fires, solid fuel and kerosene stoves or lamps for cooking, heating or lighting are exposed to high levels of household air pollution and consequently at a greater risk for disease, says WHO team that responded to my queries.

Nevertheless, knowing exact levels of pollutants households are exposed to is costly and technical.

“Various monitoring devices can be placed in the home or worn by an individual to measure the level of household air pollution they are exposed to. These devices are costly and require some technical knowledge to operate effectively,” notes the team.

The economic losses associated with household air pollution are huge on an individual, their families, country and the world at large. They strain personal and household budgets with significant costs and loss of income for hospitalisation. They also lead to overall diminishing work productivity or opportunity for education, the WHO team elaborates.

In 2019, the world lost $8.1 trillion to air pollution due to loss of productivity and additional health care systems costs.

This is equivalent to more than six per cent of global Gross Domestic Product.

In Kenya, according to WHO, health damages from household air pollution are estimated to cost $3.1 billion annually.

While the private sector like M-Gas promote access and use of clean gas, the government is also making efforts towards elimination of the dangerous gas from Kenyan households.

The Ministry of Energy has continued to partner with non-governmental organisations to educate the public through print and broadcast advertisements on use of clean fuel and improved stoves.

There is also hope for cheaper gas if recent promise by President William Ruto comes to pass.

On March 2, 2023 during the relaunch of Women Enterprise Fund and second product of the Hustler Fund at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, President Ruto said his government had a robust plan to reduce the price of the six-kilogram gas cylinder cost to “Sh500( $3.80) or 300($2.28), from June 2023.”

He said the move was to ensure many households currently using firewood, charcoal and kerosene dropped the unclean fuels for the safe LPG.

Dr James Mwitari, a senior research fellow and principal investigator at the Work for Clean Air Africa project based at Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri), however, argues that for the country to be completely free from the dangerous fuel, the government must invest in provision of the clean fuel in small and affordable quantities, popular among the low and lowest income earners.

“People find unclean fuel convenient because they are available in affordable portions,” he notes.

“The question is, how can we then sell LPG in small portions? It's possible to do so. We have seen that happening. Look at what M-Gas is doing. The government needs to take that up and roll-it out countrywide."

Dr James Mwitari, who heads the Clean Air Africa project based at Kenya Medical Research Institute holds an information and education material for training community health volunteers on household air pollution, at the project offices in Nairobi on March 7, 2023. Photo credit: Moraa Obiria | Nation Media Group

At the research level, Kemri is taking lead with Dr Mwitari heading its Clean Air Africa project. The five-year-project funded by United Kingdom National Institute for Health started in June, 2022 and is present in five countries namely Kenya, Cameroon, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania.

By the end of the project in 2027, they will have established a Centre for Excellence for Air Pollution to support the African region with research on air pollution. The centre will be equipped with a robot to process filters mounted to monitor air pollution in any indoor or outdoor environment.

Additionally, together with the Ministry of Health, Kemri will train 130 community health volunteers across the 47 counties. In turn, they will educate households on prevention of indoor air pollution.

“With the preventive messages, households are able to understand the dangers of using fossil fuels and make a decision to shift to clean fuels,” says Dr Mwitari.

But even with the information, the ability to shift mainly depends on the capability of the households to buy and sustain use of the clean fuels as Ms Bosibori puts it.

“You can still buy the gas cylinder and end up not using it after two months because you have no money to refill it,” she says.

“Even with the smart meter gas, you need money to use it. The bottom line is that people need jobs, people need money to use clean fuel. Yes, information is very good, but create an economy where people have money and access to affordable gas.”