How UN review aids Kenya's gender parity bid

Women and men in Kenya have an opportunity to push for the recognition and protection of their rights through the United Nations Universal Periodic Review (UPR).

UPR, a mechanism of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), provides for review of the status of human rights in all 193 UN member states. The UNHRC is the inter-governmental body charged with strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights globally.

The 47 member states that constitute UNHRC review the human rights record of every country, every four-and-a half years. They recommend what the country under review is to do to change or improve its human rights situation.

"The respective country is primarily responsible for implementing these recommendations and it can accept some and reject others that it does not wish to implement," Universal Rights Group (URG) executive director Marc Limon told human rights journalists in Geneva in March.

URG is an independent think tank dedicated to analysing and strengthening global human rights policy. It runs a media engagement programme through which it sensitises journalists across the world to the work and mandate of the UNHRC.

This year, courtesy of funding from the Permanent Mission of Denmark to the United Nations in Geneva, it selected 17 human rights journalists from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Brazil, Colombia, Kosovo, Vietnam, Malawi, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo to participate in the programme.

To conduct UPR, the inter-governmental body depends on three documents, including a report submitted by the national government of the country under review and a report compiled by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) consisting of information contained in the reports of treaty bodies and special procedures concerning the country. And an OHCHR compilation of information that is credible and reliable from other stakeholders, including non-governmental organisations and national human rights institutions.

Special procedures means independent human rights experts who work individually or in groups to report and advise on human rights issues. They are referred to by many titles, including special rapporteurs, special representatives, working groups, and independent experts.

Mr Limon said women and men can raise human rights issues in their countries through special procedures, and their concerns would be captured in the review. In the third cycle of Kenya's UPR in 2020, the country received 319 recommendations and only accepted 263. Sixteen per cent of the accepted were on gender equality.

Sweden particularly recommended that Kenya pass the two-thirds gender rule, while Canada proposed that Kenya finalise a draft on national action plan for ending child marriage in Kenya. Ukraine, for its part, suggested that Kenya undertake further measures to protect vulnerable groups: particular women, persons with disabilities and children.