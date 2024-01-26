How Tupac rescued Jada Pinkett from sex addiction

In the 1980s, the city of Baltimore in Maryland had the most maltreated and insecure inner-city neighbourhoods in the United States.

The deprivation predominantly affected 14- and 15-year-olds, with Baltimore recording the highest rates of teenage murders, HIV infection and teenage pregnancies.

Jada Koren Pinkett's memoir, Worthy, illustrates how the burden of living in Baltimore damaged her sense of self-worth. That, compounding an already fragile self-esteem, led to suicidal thoughts.

She emphasises that an environment that treats one as unworthy consigns them to detrimental reception.

When Jada was 14, her mother, Adrienne – a registered nurse who was reeling from depression after her divorce from her first and second husbands, Robsol and Tony – sank into heroin addiction.

At 15, Jada contrived an unlawful idea and began selling drugs in the notorious residential locale of Cherry Hill, southwest of Baltimore. She carried a pistol to protect herself from ‘stick-up kids,’ the criminals who robbed drug dealers.

While attending the Baltimore School for the Arts, where she had a disastrous attendance record, she met and befriended an eloquent, charismatic and knowledgeable New York native Tupac Shakur, then aged 16 years, and an aspiring poet, actor and rapper.

The commonality between them was that Tupac's mother, Afeni, was also addicted to drugs like Jada’s mom, Adrienne.

To Jada’s consternation, the Shakurs were impoverished settings in a rat-infested makeshift extension along Greenmount Avenue.

Jada began using her drug earnings to buy food and clothes for Tupac and his younger sister, Sekyiwa.

Her illegal career came to a halt when she narrowly escaped death during a robbery at gunpoint in Cherry Hill. She was 17.

She earned a scholarship to the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem.

Tupac by then was a roadie with artsy hip-hop band Digital Underground in Oakland, California, often sent her surprise postal mail, filled with cash during her financially constrained periods.

In 1990, during her sophomore year, Jada dropped out, travelled to Los Angeles, California, and landed a role in television drama, Moe’s World.

Tupac then invited her to appear in his music video, Benda's Got a Baby. She returned the favour by selecting Tupac to make a guest appearance in the Cosby spin-off A Different World, where she played a college student called Lena.

They both regarded each other as tethers and Tupac got Jada her first movie role in the 1993 feature film Menace II Society and more movie opportunities opened up for her thereafter, including the 1994 love story Jason's Lyric, 1995 crime classic Set it off and 1996 box office hit Nutty Professor.

The combination of her celebrity and success attracted the attention of many men.

She explored openness in intimacy as she forfeited all forms of attached relationships and felt unrestrained and entitled to reap the benefits of an array of multiple sex partners.

Many men propositioned her and she believed one man couldn't have all the qualities she desired. So she resorted to a Frankenstein approach to paint a picture of her ideal man.

She slept with one who spoke of big ideas, the artist who was in touch with his feelings and the funny guy who made her laugh.

She was also intimate with roughneck bad boys and was receptive to sexually dominant men who guaranteed her orgasmic satisfaction.

Her sex partners were strictly on late night calls. It wasn't unusual for her to come from a dinner date with one man, and call another one for a late night romp.

When it became clear to her sex partners that she wasn’t interested in commitment, the men who were usually comfortable with a no-strings attached arrangement, suddenly felt the need to commit to her.

She noted that sworn playboys were the most in need of connection and were simply terrified of surrendering to emotional engagement.

Just like to her, sex with multiple people was to them a distraction from addressing their genuine longing to feel loved.

Jada’s elevated sexual exploration and randy engagements exposed the little girl in her, who hadn’t had enough parental adoration and attention.

The belief that she had to hold reverence to lustful sentiments resulted in addiction. She craved to feel good all the time, and had an insatiable need to feel loved through sex with multiple partners.

Unfortunately, Jada was in denial and never considered herself a sex addict.

Tupac would persistently urge her to disown that lifestyle, even though he, too, had many sex partners in search of the love he’d craved as a child.

Jada started experiencing vicious suicidal thoughts that resulted from her feelings of unworthiness, which had contributed to her sex addiction.

She finally heeded Tupac's advice and consulted Los Angeles-based psychotherapist Sally Grieg. She was diagnosed with clinical depression and placed under a prescription drug.

The medication punctured her libido and gradually diminished her sex addiction.