How the Finance Bill 2023 undermines gender equity

Empowering women is the ultimate, game-changing investment in humanity. It's the core message in Melinda Gates' book: The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World.

The Kenyan government's push for the gender-blind Finance Bill 2023 appears to hinder women's empowerment and impede overall progress.

This contradicts the promised bottom-up economy advocated during Kenya Kwanza campaigns. Certain proposals within the Bill threaten the hard-won achievements in gender equity.

In a thought-provoking analysis of the Finance Bill 2023's impact on women, Agatha Gichana, a reporter at the Daily Nation's Gender Desk, highlighted several concerning aspects.

The experts Ms Gichana interviewed pointed out that the increase in excise duty from 12 to 15 per cent will disproportionately affect women, who often rely on mobile money services.

Moreover, the heavy taxation on micro-enterprises, primarily operated by women, will place an excessive burden on them. Additionally, the beauty industry, which predominantly employs women in the informal sector, will suffer from reduced earning potential due to higher taxes on beauty products.

The government's chosen approach to tax collection will have severe and long-lasting consequences. However, it is women who will bear the brunt of this financial burden, enduring the deepest wounds from the imminent bloodletting.

Economic disempowerment is one of the barriers that fuels gender-based violence (GBV). Lack of economic resources often becomes the breeding ground for violence and perpetuates a devastating cycle.

While women are disproportionately affected by this, research has shown that men, too, are affected.

A hungry man is angry

As we emerged from an economically ravaged country post Covid-19, the staggering statistics on GBV left us with no doubt that hungry men can be angry men.

When crushing poverty robs men of their dignity and ability to provide, it can also cause them to assert their masculinity through violent means.

Perhaps it's in anticipation of this tragic eventuality that the government proposes an allocation of Sh245 million to help strengthen the prevention of and response to GBV.

An equally thorny issue related to economic empowerment that the Finance Bill fails to address, according to gender experts, is unpaid care work.

In a 2022 study by White Ribbon Alliance Kenya on unpaid care and domestic work, they recommended that the national government invest in affordable care-related infrastructure, public services, and social protection.

This investment aims to alleviate the burden of long hours of unpaid care and domestic work on women, reducing negative health impacts and opportunity costs.

To achieve this, national policy frameworks should be implemented, and resources should come from a progressive taxation regime that does not further marginalise women.

Needless to say, the gender-blind Bill has the noxious fumes of patriarchy. Those thirsty for gender equity will remain parched. Only through a radical shift away from regressive taxation methods can we quench the thirst for equality.

Unfortunately, those most in need, the women at the bottom of the socioeconomic ladder, will suffer under the weight of the tax burden, breaking their backs and spirits.