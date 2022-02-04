How strict culture pushed Tiaty women to venture into savings

Despite most families owning hundreds of livestock in the Pokot community, many still grapple with poverty. Women, who are culturally required to provide for their families, have no say over the livestock.

Sale of animals, the community demands, is a men's affair. However, the men see livestock as a source of prestige and status in society, hence not to be sold. This makes families rich on paper. With the hundreds of livestock they keep, women still bear the brunt of toiling to provide food and other basic necessities for their children. They are tasked with doing most chores.

Coupled with high illiteracy levels, many families in the remote villages of Tiaty, lead squalid lives, depending on less than a dollar a day. Getting basic necessities, including food, is a tall order.

Given the foregoing, a group of women in the far-flung Loyamoi area of Tiaty West, with the help of a cleric, chose to reverse the trends.

In a break with tradition, the women started an empowerment group, Kokwolokup S4T (saving for transformation). The table banking strategy helps them save and borrow money at low interests.

The 24-member group was started in the four villages of Sukut, Loyamoi, Kang'iriru and Kasongok in February last year, through African Inland Church priest Isaac Kaon. The cleric says residents needed help as the region lagged behind in education and was rocked by frequent banditry attacks.

Towards the end of last year, the group met at the pastor’s home to issue loans to members, pegged on the amount one had saved.

Anestine Riwareng, who had saved Sh15,000, was elated by the prospects of her clothing business booming since the amount would boost her sales. The chama had helped her reform. She previously sold illegal brew and would have run-ins with the authorities.

Thriving investment

The mother of five said through table banking, she got Sh2,000 start-up capital. Ten months on, her business is now worth Sh60,000 and she has built a shop in Kang’iriru village.

On a good day, she can fetch more than Sh600.

“Women in this community have no voice and despite being tasked with providing for their families, alongside other responsibilities, their place, virtually, is the periphery.

“Even under the worst of circumstances, we are not allowed to sell livestock, which is the economic mainstay in the area, to get money for necessities, forcing women and their children to go for days without food,” says Ms Riwareng.

Illiteracy levels are still high here but through the initiative, the future looks bright.

“I am happy that through the little savings and social welfare kitty, our children can now eat three meals a day, go to school and dress like those in other areas,” says Ms Riwareng, who has also upgraded her house from a mud-walled hut to a three-room iron sheet structure.

Chepogh Kinei, a reformed circumciser from neighbouring Sukut village, is also a beneficiary and through awareness and empowerment, she started a food kiosk.

“I don’t regret reforming and turning on a new leaf. In the past, my four children had been turned herders and had not stepped into a classroom owing to our retrogressive culture. Men do not want to take such responsibilities, leaving them to women who don’t own anything,” says Ms Kinei.

She joined the group nine months ago and is already thinking big about the future.

“I started a food kiosk in my village, a venture that has transformed not only my life but that of my entire family. Through the proceeds, I have enrolled my four children in school. The group has rules and regulations that do not allow one to engage in age-old practices. I am now a churchgoer and a champion against the female cut,” she says.

Other members of the group whose family living standards have improved with the work of the priest in the remote villages, have expressed similar testimonies. The cleric, who has instilled values that the women strictly follow, is the group’s patron.

“Apart from empowerment, members are expected to be role models in a locality that is still grappling with a myriad of challenges, including female cut, early marriages, banditry attacks, high illiteracy and poverty levels. No one is expected to defy the rules set by the members to weed out the vices,” she says.

Pastor Kaon says the group has raised close to Sh90,000 in savings.

“Though we started small, the venture is bearing fruit and we are aiming higher so that we change the narrative of poverty compounded by archaic cultural practices. When I started working here, I realised women had a lot of challenges raising their families because they were not empowered, given that their husbands are male chauvinists. Cases of malnutrition and deaths caused by treatable diseases are still high here,” he says.

Low-interest loans

The members meet every Friday and bring their contributions, depending on one’s incomes. They also have a social kitty.

“As a measure to curb the menace, I decided to educate the women on the importance of savings through table banking and it has worked miracles. You can even tell from their dress code that has changed from the traditional to the modern attire,” says the cleric.

From the savings, members can also get loans at 10 per cent interest. They are eligible to borrow every end month, invest the cash and repay after a month.