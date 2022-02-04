How strict culture pushed Tiaty women to venture into savings

Pastor, Isaac Kaon (left), of Africa Inland Church in Loyamoi, Tiaty of Baringo County, chairs the Kokwolokup (S4T) Women group, during a weekly meeting where they save money on December 24, 2021. It has a few men.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Women in the community have no voice and despite being tasked with providing for their families, alongside other responsibilities, their place, virtually, is the periphery.
  • They are not allowed to sell livestock, forcing them and their children to go for days without food.


Despite most families owning hundreds of livestock in the Pokot community, many still grapple with poverty. Women, who are culturally required to provide for their families, have no say over the livestock.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.