How sex pests nearly drove actress to an early grave

In early 2004 in Morningside, Johannesburg, iconic South African newscaster and thespian Vatiswa Viola Ndara tried to take her own life.

She mixed bleach and cleaning fluid in a jug and added countless painkillers. She then placed some money on the kitchen counter, for her 12-year-old son, to use to call her brother, upon discovering her body, once he arrived from school. She hoped to die but survived.

Her tribulations – due to unwelcome sexual demands, exploitative remuneration and dismissal from soap opera Generations – weakened and eventually broke what was left of her fortitude, driving her into depression. She drank the concoction and waited to die. Instead, Vatiswa awoke to a severe migraine. She had survived.

In her memoir, Unfiltered: My Unglamorous Odyssey in the World of South African Entertainment, Vatiswa reveals how women in South African showbiz are subjected to poor pay and persistent sexual exploitation. She valiantly names the personalities responsible for her emotional breakdown, citing the vile treatment that was perpetrated by television producers.

The cover of South African actress Vatiswa Viola Ndara's memoir, Unfiltered: My Unglamorous Odyssey in the World of South African Entertainment. Photo credit: Photo I Pool

In the early 1990s, Vatiswa's melodious and compelling voice rocked the airwaves at Radio Transkei, Radio Bop and eventually Kaya FM. As a newsreader, she earned a measly monthly salary of 4000 Rands ($235). Her impeccable resume led her to a Metro FM freelancing position. Out of sheer determination, she scheduled an appointment with then SABC 3 Head of News Themba Mthembu.

Themba, according to the actress, said he could offer her a position if she invited him to her house for dinner and coffee. Vatiswa never considered this glaring case of sexual harassment and lack of professional etiquette. She would, however, discover that Themba victimised women who turned down his sexual advances.

Revenge

In 1998, South African Broadcasting Corporation launched SABC Africa, a 24-hour news channel, and offered Vatiswa a news reading position that would run concurrently with her Metro FM contract.

She was later fired. The dismissal was Themba's retaliation for her rejection of his pervasive sexual advances.

Vatiswa reported Themba to the Media Worker's Association of South Africa (Mwasa) for sexual harassment. No action was taken; sexual exploitation of women was so entrenched there was a strong conflict of interest that enabled male media executives to protect each other. They profoundly and wrongly believed that women were at their beck and call.

After her dismissal, Vatiswa fell into financial turmoil, her car was repossessed and she received a notice from her landlord to vacate her house in Berea suburb.

In 2002, she approached production company Endemol executive Peter Sephuma for a job. He scheduled a meeting at his barbershop in Soweto. While driving after the meeting, he began berating Vatiswa, who was in the passenger seat.

“This is Africa,” he remarked. “As African men, we have a right to touch women anyhow and anytime we desire.”

'European' terms

He proceeded to grope Vatiswa. “There are many women in the industry who are willing to sleep with us and we provide comfort for them,” he is quoted as saying, adding that she should “grow up” and stop using ‘European’ terms like sexual harassment.

Sephuma continued that unlike Vatiswa, “when women realise how things are done, they are willing to play along and would financially do well.” Vatiswa did not reply for fear of a stiffer violent attack. She was relieved when she alighted at a petrol station next to her Berea house, after the sexual assault.

In late 2003 to early 2004, Vatiswa joined SABC 1 soap opera Generations. She was dismissed and later unceremoniously admonished by the show's executive producer Mfundi Vundla. Producers, including Mfundi, flourished financially from exploitation of talents like Vatiswa, whom they paid a pittance.

Vatiswa's acting prowess took her to SABC show Home Affairs, Sitcom Nomzamo, Xhosa series Tsha-Tsha, eTV drama Shooting Stars and MNet and Mzansi Magic’s intricate plot iGazi. In 2006 she regained her Metro FM position, for a weekend news reading gig.

The repossession of her car presented commuting challenges. She worked in the afternoon and her Metro FM shift ended at six in the evening. One day she had no taxi fare. She phoned and requested Metro FM-affiliated advocate Vuyo Kahla, who had just landed at Jo'burg's OR Tambo International Airport, to take her home. He picked her up but instead drove her to his house in Forest Town.

Upon arrival, Vuyo proceeded to rape Vatiswa. She opened a rape case against him at the Rosebank police station. The complaint was then forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions, but Vuyo was neither arrested nor prosecuted.

On October 7, 2019, she wrote an open letter to South African Sports Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, and copied it to President Cyril Ramaphosa, detailing the indelible scars of theatrical artists, but no action was taken. She was then blacklisted and barred from working in the industry, and lost her Metro FM job.