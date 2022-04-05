How Sacco founded by mothers is cushioning members from Covid shocks

The onset of Covid-19 in March 2020 saw many people in the country lose their jobs and businesses close down.

The devastating economic effects of the unexpected pandemic resulted in many people, who had taken loans from Saccos and banks, defaulting as their sources of income dwindled.

At first, many borrowers got a reprieve after the Central Bank of Kenya issued emergency measures to financial institutions seeking to alleviate the economic impact of Covid-19 on loans that were up to date as of March 2, 2020.

Many borrowers have, however, been forced to go back to the drawing board following the end of moratoriums on loans issued by their banks and Saccos.

Recovery

It is, however, not all doom and gloom for members of the Diocese of Mount Kenya South Sacco (Dimkes) who are being helped to get back on their feet through flexible loan repayment terms.

Dimkes was founded by the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Mothers’ Union in 1999. It is helping members overcome Covid-19 shocks.

Speaking during the Sacco’s Annual General Meeting in Kiambu on Friday, chairperson Caroline Gikonyo revealed the measures they put in place when many households and businesses were struggling because of the Covid crisis.

She said the Sacco, for example, waived loan repayment penalties for the 2020 financial year. They also gave a 90-day moratorium on loan repayment to members who applied, restructured and rescheduled loans to give them ample repayment time.

“So far, a loan portfolio of Sh234 million has been rescheduled to ease monthly repayment for members and businesses affected adversely by Covid-19,” said Ms Gikonyo.

Strategic plan

She noted the financial institution is going to use its 2021-25 strategic plan to drive expansion in key areas of membership and financial growth, digital transformation and quality service delivery.

“The Sacco is operating under a highly competitive, dynamic and regulated environment. The Covid-19 pandemic has also defined a ‘new normal’ in ways of doing business to remain sustainable. We have to, therefore, embrace business reengineering driven by digital transformation to remain sustainable,” she said.

Dimkes chief executive officer Benson Macharia said the renegotiation of the loan contracts have been aligned with members’ ability and income streams. He said they also negotiated with employers of members who had received pay cuts on how to honour their repayment obligations.

“We also had to walk the journey together with our members through continuous financial advice on business management amidst the pandemic. From our interactions, it is clear that some businesses died without seeing their first anniversary, while others picked up based on the sector they were operating on,” said Mr Macharia.

Mental wellness drive

The CEO added they have initiated a mental wellness awareness programme for their staff. He told Nation.africa the Sacco is in the process of implementing agency banking upon approval by the regulator, to reach members at the grassroots where they have no physical branches.

They are also reviewing their products and services to fit current times to meet members’ changing needs.

ACK Mount Kenya South Diocese Bishop Charles Muturi said he was impressed by the strides made by the financial institution.

“Dimkes has grown significantly, and next month, a delegation from the Rwandese government has requested to visit the Sacco for benchmarking. This is evidence that Dimkes has become a pacesetter,” he said during the AGM.

Kiambu County Director of Cooperative Abigael Taabu commended the Sacco for recording a profit despite the hard economic times due to Covid-19. She urged members with loans to honour their repayment obligations to guarantee the growth of the Sacco.

Sub-county cooperatives officer Stephen Mwangi advised Dimkes to adopt ICT to train its members in investment and finance. He encouraged Saccos to comply with by-laws like the Sacco Act and guidelines set by the regulator.

Expansion

The Sacco recruited 1,937 members in 2019, and about 2,400 new members in 2021. The loans advanced to members also grew to Sh1.29 billion in 2020, up from Sh1.28 billion in 2019.

At the time it was founded, it had less than 100 members, who deposited as low as Sh500. It now boasts of an asset base of more than Sh1.6 billion, 30,032 members and 13 branches.

In 2010, the members of the mothers’ union group opened the Sacco to men and non-ACK members, a move that has boosted its growth.

Dimkes is licensed by the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) as a deposit-taking Sacco, and has operated a front office since 2010.

Membership is open to individuals, chamas and corporates. Currently, the Sacco has branches in Kikuyu, Ngong, Kiserian, Nairobi, Limuru, Wangige, Banana, Githunguri, Ruaka and Kimende towns.

It has received several awards for its outstanding performance. In 2015 during the Kiambu County Ushirika Day, it was awarded for being the most improved urban Sacco.