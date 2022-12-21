How one Meru group is using theatre to fight GBV

A group of theatre enthusiasts in Meru County have embarked on using acting to fight sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) amid rising incidents of the vice.

Njota cia Meru, a theatre organization, is working with Wangu Kanja Foundation and the Kenya International Theatre Festival Trust (KITFT) to entrench the use of drama in sensitizing the community on various social issues.

This is as it emerged that close to 10,000 cases of SGBV were recorded in October and November, in Meru County.

Meru County Gender Chief Officer Monica Kagwima, says about 400 cases of rape and defilement were reported in the two months.

Another more than 9,100 cases of physical and emotional abuse were recorded by the health department’s gender desk during the same period.

“Out of the 400 sexual violence cases, 27 were male victims while 376 were female. On physical and emotional abuse 3,230 men and 5,904 women were affected within two months. More cases of violence against men are being reported,” Ms Kagwima said.

Amina Mukiri an actor and gender defender. She says theatre is an effective tool in sensitizing the community during public forums. Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

Amina Mukiri, an actor in Meru, said theatre was an effective tool in sensitizing the community during public forums.

“Through our acting, we have had community members come out to report cases of abuse. We can create more impact if we promote more local theatre groups,” Ms Mukiri said.

KITFT Director Fedari Oyagi said they had partnered with the US Embassy and Wangu Kanja Foundation to amplify the anti-GBV campaign in Meru.

Influence change

He said KITFT will be training theatre groups in the county to better deliver specific messages through acting.

Njota cia Meru group does educational skits in public forums and the training is intended to improve their skills.

“Our focus is to grow community theatre and other arts in areas where GBV is prevalent. This is not only to entertain but also to influence change in society. The message gets clearer through acting,” Mr Oyagi said.

Meanwhile, parents have been urged to remain vigilant and responsible for their teenagers during the long school holiday to avert cases of abuse.

Teenage pregnancies, which are high in Meru, have largely been blamed on parental negligence.