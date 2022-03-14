Yukabeth Kidenda’s enthusiasm for education soared when she took a gap year from her business administration and marketing course to teach English.

She had taken time from Strathmore University to volunteer as an English teacher in Honduras, Central America.

“That is how I fell in love with the classroom. I was delighted by the idea of imparting knowledge and management of quality education,” she recounts.

Ms Kidenda is the CEO and co-founder of Teach for Kenya, an organisation that champions the fourth sustainable development goal on quality education for all children.

Raised by educators, she noticed systemic inequalities in Kenya’s education system.

“There was inadequate teaching staff to support the huge turnout of students after the introduction of free primary education. We train Teach for Kenya fellows to bridge that gap,” she says.

The CEO particularly took note of the effect of Covid-19 on access to education for young girls.

Uphill task

“Most young girls in low-income areas were forced into caregiving roles while their parents went out to provide for their families. When schools reopened, a lot of girls were unable to re-join as they had become the primary caregivers.”

Teach for Kenya visited homes and reintegrated young girls into schools.

But securing funding for her non-profit organisation as a young woman has been an uphill task.

“I am constantly aware of what I represent when I walk into a funders’ meeting. I am a young black woman leading an impactful non-profit in a space dominated by men. Sometimes that doesn’t work in my favour,’’ she states.

She believes society conditions women to assume that their gender puts them at a disadvantage. The founder advises women looking to take up space in the non-profit sector to acknowledge unique traits that they bring on board.

Children's education

“We bring life and spread beauty in the world and that’s our superpower. Acknowledging our power as women enables us to contribute to the betterment of our societies.”

Ms Kidenda attributes her success to Teach for All Network, a global organisation that supported her organisation in ensuring quality education. Additionally, collaborations with industry stakeholders such as the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers and county governments, among others.

With the recent roll-out of Competence-Based Curriculum, Ms Kidenda calls for sensitisation to its importance.

“It is prudent for education stakeholders to find simple ways to involve parents in their children’s education. This will enable parents to support their children’s education even when they are at home,” she says.

What would she advise women looking up to her? To embrace their authenticity.