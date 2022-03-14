How I fell in love with the classroom

Yukabeth Kidenda CEO and co-founder of Teach for Kenya during the  interview on February 11, 2022. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Agatha Gichana

What you need to know:

  • Ms Kidenda is the CEO and co-founder of an organisation that champions the fourth sustainable development goal on quality education for all children.
  • She was concerned about the effect of Covid-19 on access to education for young girls.
  • She believes society conditions women to assume that their gender puts them at a disadvantage.

Yukabeth Kidenda’s enthusiasm for education soared when she took a gap year from her business administration and marketing course to teach English.

