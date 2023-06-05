How Homa Bay mum uses charcoal ash to save planet

As global prices of liquefied petroleum gas continue to rise and become unbearable, most households already struggling to buy other basic commodities are looking for cheaper fuels.

On average, a 13-kilogramme gas cylinder is refilled at Sh3,000, while the 6kg cylinder is refilled at Sh1,500. The prices are too high for most people, especially those in informal settlements.

In Shauri Yako, an informal settlement in Homa Bay town, many families are using charcoal. Many women have, therefore, ventured into the charcoal business. But this is ruining the environment by encouraging indiscriminate felling of trees. It also poses health risks to users and their families as charcoal produces dangerous smoke that pollutes the air.

According to the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), the tree cover in Homa Bay is 3.18 per cent against the recommended minimum of 10 per cent. Several interventions have been put in place to address the problem, among them encouraging families to use clean fuels, preferably LPG and electricity. But poverty hinders the use of clean energy.

Conservation champion

One woman in Shauri Yako is, however, determined to change this. Ms Cynthia Otieno, 44, promotes the use of briquettes—moulded charcoal dust and clay balls that help in environmental conservation by saving trees.

Ms Otieno makes briquettes, which burn longer when used in cooking, thus reducing the number of trees cut to make charcoal. Her daily production can fill a 90kg sack, which she sells. Before venturing into the business a year ago, she used charcoal as she could not afford cooking gas. This affected her health. "Charcoal produces smoke. I would cough as I cook,” she says.

Her children were equally affected. She thought of ways of addressing the problem. And sometime in 2023, she enrolled in a programme offered by a local non-governmental organisation. “We were taught ways of starting a business to be self-dependent.”

The areas of study included environmental conservation and briquettes-making. Ms Otieno says she was keen to use the idea to earn a living while protecting her children from harmful effects of charcoal smoke.

Within a few weeks, she was ready to start her briquettes journey. She currently makes briquettes every Tuesday and spends the rest of the days selling or attending environmental forums.

Tree stumps left after cutting of trees to burn charcoal. Ms Cynthia Otieno, 44, from Homa Bay is promoting the use of briquettes—moulded charcoal dust and clay balls that help in environmental conservation by reducing the number of trees felled. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

To make briquettes, she buys charcoal ash at Sh100 a bag. This is then mixed with cassava flour and other materials to make it stronger. “Four tins of cassava flour are first mixed with hot water to make a solution. This helps to put the charcoal ash together without breaking."

Besides cassava flour, the solution can be made from sorghum flour or molasses, depending on what is readily available. When shaping briquettes, Ms Otieno rolls the materials on her palms. She then dries them before they are collected and stored for sale.

Ms Otieno says her house is no longer smoky and her health has improved. She no longer coughs.

Recognised

Her efforts to save trees has seen her get recognition as a champion for environmental conservation. She uses her experience to offer peer training, as more women get interested in what she does. The alternative fuel is steadily gaining popularity with residents.

Together with other 40 individuals, she formed Moonlight, an initiative that focuses on environmental conservation.

As the world marked Environment Day today, June 5, the team was recognised for fighting global warming.

KFS officials, led by Homa Bay County Ecosystem Conservator David Muigai, recently visited the group at their base on Koginga Beach and donated tree seedlings to support the group’s efforts.

Ms Otieno serves as the lead in briquettes-making. Group chairperson David Okumu says they have come up with measures that protect the fragile ecosystem. "We have policies that we hope will help future generations," he says.

At the site are tree nurseries, which they give to farmers and other residents interested in tree planting.

"We have a policy that we give extra trees for free for whoever purchases them from us. It is one of the initiatives of ensuring more trees are planted to address climate change," Mr Okumu says.



