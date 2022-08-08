How discriminatory cultural practices impede women’s access to leadership

In 2021, the United States got its first female vice president, Ms Kamala Harris since the first president was elected in 1789. As we are gearing up for elections tomorrow, this possibility has been made more feasible as three of the presidential candidates have chosen women as their running mates, bettering the odds to 3:1. Our hopes are high that the 2022 elections will help acceptance of female leadership and Kenya’s goal of gender equity. This hope can be realised.

In my recent doctorate thesis, which was a case study of my home county of Wajir on the communication dynamics for women participating in competitive politics, I note that although the population of women and men in Kenya is almost equally matched in other areas, political representation is heavily skewed in favour of men. Despite an increase in women taking part in competitive politics, Wajir has only elected two female legislators since independence. The two were elected in 2013 and 2017, courtesy of the positions reserved for women representative.

The community had no choice because of the constitutional requirement yet, even for this affirmative post, some people skipped voting for the post as they were made to believe it was sinful to vote for a woman.

Change the perception

No woman was elected to the county assembly, which should have had at least 10 elected female members and the county had to nominate 15 women to meet the ‘one-third’ gender rule as per the constitution bloating the county assembly to 45. Sadly, this is the same story across many parts of Kenya. We pray that this time round, there will be a few more women elected at constituency and ward levels, especially in the pastoralist communities.

For change to happen in the community and for them to accept women leadership easily, there needs to be a major cultural shift focusing on communicating the successes of the current women in leadership positions in the national and the county assembly. Religious and cultural leaders will be crucial in this shift by their support for women leadership. Engaging the religious scholars is vital to demystify the narratives on women and leadership, to give more clarification, and to educate the public. Such support should encompass all elective positions and not just the elective position reserved for women.

A gradual cultural shift will act as the starting point for developing a critical mass of women participating in politics in the future.

The good news is that voters have experienced female leadership and can now attest to their value in assisting the community improve their lives. Such successes will help shape the perceptions of women leadership among the electorate in general, and among young women and men.

People need to be made more aware of the performance-based evaluations between the women representative and male Member of Parliament (MP) and the women and male members of the county assembly (MCA).

That can be used to change the perception of the community and show that their women are knowledgeable, a resource and a talent, and are generally more caring and concerned about the wellbeing of the community. However, women politicians are unlikely to succeed without support from religious, community, and political leaders.

Further, with religion already hindering women in leading, my study also found that the culture and governance structure of pastoralist communities such as in Wajir have little space for female leadership. Pastoralist communities are still strongly attached to their traditional systems and customs, where men lead, and women follow. Men exercise control, not only in resource management, but in social, political, and economic areas.

Civic education

Even before elections, the political leadership is determined by male councils of elders in which women do not generally participate, save for a few enlightened communities that allow a few women to participate. Male elders take the lead in identifying, profiling, and lobbying for their preferred male aspirants from their respective clans, and the decisions made are binding and final. As a result, the community continues to be reluctant to embrace women’s leadership largely due to religious and cultural influence.

These discriminatory cultural processes and religious restrictions discourage women from venturing into politics, reduce women’s rights to political representation and participation, deprive them of their constitutional rights and limit women’s competitive advantage on a level ground against their male counterparts in elective seats. This situation threatens women’s right to participate in a free, fair, competitive, and credible election. It also limits women’s chances to take up leadership positions.

My study does not, however, suggest a one-size-fits-all solution to women’s leadership; rather, solutions lie in a commitment to various measures identified to improve the current situation. These include countering the patriarchal culture through sensitisation and communication campaigns, providing the electorate with adequate civic education on the importance of women’s participation in politics, and encouraging a positive perception of the ability of women to lead.

This should make women’s quest for leadership a little easier in future. I look forward to many more elected women MCAs and MPs in the 2022 General Elections.

Dr Hirsi is a communication consultant