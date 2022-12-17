How basket, mat weaving is reducing GBV in Lamu

Bajuni Muslim women in many remote villages of Lamu have embraced the art of basket and mat weaving to fight gender-based violence (GBV).

They have been housewives and could not contribute financially to their families and their husbands were always overwhelmed by the tough economic times, resulting in frustrations, depression and anger.

Loss of livelihoods, especially in the fishing sector where thousands of people were displaced by dredging activities at the new Lamu Port (Lapsset), made things worse as jobless men became cruel and beat their wives.

Cases of GBV had been on the rise even as some men reportedly fled their homes, leaving their wives and children to suffer.

Today, however, there is a ray of hope after the women found solace in basket and mat weaving to reduce the pressure on their husbands in providing for their families.

Financial independence

Through the craft of weaving and sewing, the women are now able to earn an income that helps to sort out family needs, instead of having to entirely depend on their husbands.

Khadija Abubakar, 49, from Matondoni village on Lamu Island, said basket and mat weaving has become a vital supplementary income earner to her family.

Ms Abubakar resorted to weaving about nine years ago, especially after her husband’s fishing activities were affected by the construction of the new Lamu Port.

Before she joined weaving, she used to rely on her husband for everything they needed at home, a situation that contributed to frequent conflicts as he was overstretched. Since she embarked on weaving, however, Ms Abubakar admits that things have changed for the better.

The mother of six notes that the work has enabled her to not only support the family but also surprise her husband with gifts like kanzu (white robes), kofia (caps), or pairs of trousers. Their home is now a safe and peaceful haven.

Ms Khadija Abubakar and her colleague display mats and baskets for sale at their joint in Lamu. Basket and mat weaving has greatly helped to fight gender-based violence in Lamu with cases reported to have reduced by 30 per cent within the past year. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group

Ms Abubakar gets at least Sh30,000 a month just from the sale of the mats and baskets she makes. She says she sells a single circle, oval or square mat locally for between Sh800 and Sh1,000 depending on the size and specifications of the client.

The same mat when sold to tourists goes for between Sh3,500 and Sh5,000.

No more conflicts

“Some years back, I was just a housewife. I depended entirely on my husband for the daily family provisions and conflicts were inevitable. After embracing weaving, life has totally changed. I can now put food on the table, help my husband educate our children, and even build a decent home,” said Ms Abubakar.

Khadija Bwana of Lamu Old Town thanked her husband, Omar Shee, for always encouraging and supporting her in every step, including buying and ferrying the reeds, coconut palm leaves or fronds, flax, native grass, and other raw materials she uses for the weaving and sewing craft.

Ms Bwana says her husband sometimes joins her in weaving. She says apart from being a sustainable source of income, weaving has strengthened their bond.

“No violence meted out to me by my husband anymore. There has always been a harmonious environment between me and my husband. Sometimes he joins me in weaving baskets and mats. In fact, we make more baskets and mats together than I could weave alone,” said Ms Bwana.

Fatma Lali from Kizingitini village in Lamu East says weaving has given her more independence, even from her husband. She says he has always let her spend most of the time weaving as he sees the benefits.

“Initially, I was too dependent on my husband. It reached a point where I felt I couldn’t even ask him for money for a new pair of shoes because there were just too many important things that we needed first. My weaving job has now become an important source of income for our family and we’re happy. There’s peace,” said Ms Lali.

Bundu Salim thanked the Lamu women for taking up the craft of basket and mat weaving.

“Some households here in Lamu are run by women as the men fishermen are no longer working because of the destruction that took place at sea during the building of the Lamu Port. The restrictions by security officers at sea and the Covid-19 pandemic have added more pain to fishing and other sectors in Lamu. Women have now taken over roles, including paying rent and providing for other family needs. We fully support them,” said Mr Salim.

Reduced GBV cases

Statistics by the Lamu Women Alliance (Lawa) indicate that GBV has reduced by at least 30 per cent in Lamu County within the past year. Lawa executive director Raya Famau attributed the reduction to the fact that most women are empowered and have embraced ways of earning an income to sustain their families.

Ms Famau cited efforts like basket and mat weaving, particularly by women from Matondoni village, as having greatly helped to empower the women economically. She said women can now put food on the table and pay fees for their children without having to wait for their husbands to do so.

“This has reduced the pressure on the men. I urge both county and national governments and other well-wishers to prioritise these women by sponsoring their activities. This will prompt as many women as possible to get inspired to venture into the basket-weaving business and become independent. Remember that the economic empowerment of a woman empowers an entire family and society," said Ms Famau.



