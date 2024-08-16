Homa Bay widows live in fear as killers remain on the prowl

The murder of a 68-year-old deaf and mute widow in Homa Bay on the night of August 12 has revealed just how vulnerable elderly women who live in solitude are.

Wilkister Odanga, a deaf woman who lived alone, was strangled to death by unknown criminals whose intentions have yet to be established.

The assailants did not take anything from the house, leaving neighbours and investigators puzzled on why they had to murder the senior citizen.

The death has, however, created panic in the region as it exposes a lot of women who live alone at risk of being harmed. The deceased had lived a few metres from Nyagidha trading centre in Arujo, Homa Bay Town.

Neighbours said Odanga had no electronics or any other valuables, which the criminals could be after. She lived in a mud-wall house and would sell herbal medicine. She was also a farmer.

During planting, the widow would grow maize and beans for subsistence.

Investigators have yet to establish the motive behind the murder. It is, however, suspected that she was raped before being murdered.

Her body was discovered by one of her relatives who had gone to check on her after she failed to get out of the house after sunrise.

The first people to get into her house reported that she was lying on the bed as if she was still sleeping. Her door, made of an iron sheet, had signs that someone had gained entry into the house when the widow was asleep.

Part of the iron sheet, just above the lock, was cut. Investigators believe whoever opened the door must have put his hands through the hole to open it from inside.

Ms Benter Ben, Odanga’s relative, said the widow’s inability to hear and speak made it difficult for her to keep away from danger. She said Odanga would only respond when someone touched her.

“Whoever got into the house probably did so because the woman can neither hear nor speak. She communicates using sign language," Ms Ben said.

Odanga’s house is located less than 100 metres from another house.

Witnesses said the deceased could have struggled with her attackers before being murdered.

Her nose had blood. According to Ms Ben, the widow had marks on her face to indicate that she was fighting her attackers.

“Part of her face and leg was swollen. She might have been hit with an object," she said.

She also believes she was raped as her legs were wide open when her body was discovered.

The death has exposed how vulnerable some women in Homa Bay are. The county has some elderly women living alone, perhaps after becoming widows or having their families work in other towns.

Some of them have their own compounds, with neighbours living distant away. This puts them at risk of being attacked, especially at night.

Odanga’s neighbour said she did not hear any commotion. Nyagidha village elder Alice Opiyo said she got information about the death of the widow at 10am.

She said no one knew she was dead until her neighbour became suspicious when she failed to open her door.

“I arrived at the scene and instructed residents not to get into the house so that they do not tamper with leads that can enable police to apprehend suspects,” she said.

Ms Opiyo added that the widow has been living alone. Her husband died more than a decade ago.

“She depended on donations that neighbours gave her. She would also cultivate her farm as a means of survival,” the village elder said.

Ms Opiyo called on residents to collaborate with police as investigations continue.

According to Mr Bernard Onyango, a member of Homa Bay County Paralegal Network, elderly widows are an easy target for criminals, especially sex predators.

He said most widows who are targeted live in dilapidated houses, where access is not a problem for criminals who can easily break the door.