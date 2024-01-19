Hits and misses of East Africa’s Sexual and Reproductive Health Bill

Kenya’s abandonment of the Eastern and Southern African ministerial commitment to comprehensive sexuality education in May 2023 demonstrated official ambivalence towards this issue.

This was further reflected in remarks attributed to the Health minister that she would not issue condoms to adolescents but instead preach abstinence.

Hopefully, the minister knows that Kenya ranks third globally in the number of teenage pregnancies and that the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey Report 2022 indicates that 15 per cent of women aged 15–19 had ever been pregnant, the rates increasing from 3.0 per cent among 15-year-olds to 31 per cent among those aged 19.

As this casual attitude plays out, a bill with provisions for the subject is pending at the East African Community Legislative Assembly.

Article 7 of the East African Community Sexual and Reproductive Health Bill 2021 requires partner states to “provide and include an appropriate sexuality education for the health and wellbeing of adolescents and young people”.

In the fashion of giving with one hand and taking away with the other, the Bill requires such education to take into account “the national, cultural and social values of the individuals”.

This clause effectively creates room for conservatives to oppose sexuality education using the argument that it antagonises cultural and national values.

The article also contradicts itself when it proposes the promotion of “abstinence and consistent usage of contraceptives”. Does anyone abstaining need contraceptives?

Article 9 states that “every adolescent or young person shall have access to safe, effective, non-judgemental and acceptable age-appropriate sexual and reproductive health information, education and services”.

Among actors expected to facilitate such access are religious leaders. One wonders whether the drafters are aware of the rigid standpoints of the religious community on this issue.

Where such services are not free, the article states, they shall be made affordable. But it does not define affordability.

What is affordable for an adolescent from the president’s household is not necessarily so for one in a Korogocho family.

The Bill also proposes “age appropriate access to contraceptives and contraceptive services”.

But what exactly differentiates the contraceptive needs of a sexually active 17-year-old from those of a 35-year-old woman?

A curious provision is the “right of every adolescent or young person to exercise sexuality independently, free of violence and coercion”.

Could the Bill probably be confusing consent with independence? And if that is so, do adolescents have legal capacity to consent to sex?

Article 12 entrenches the right of girls who become pregnant in school to readmission.

Requiring partner states to give such girls the opportunity, “with appropriate facilities [and] within a reasonable period after delivery, to continue with her education”, implies restructuring of educational institutions, which will be contested as a distortion of the learning environment.

The phrase “reasonable period” is also vague. Reasonable to who? The article also falls into the stereotype that the next best thing for girls who “are unable to continue with their education after pregnancy” is vocational and technical training. Its tone suggests that such training is not education.

Article 13 asks partner states to “establish menstrual health schools and other public facilities for access to and management of menstrual health products”.

Such public facilities will certainly enhance menstrual dignity. But what exactly are menstrual health schools? Not defined in the Bill.

It is laudable that the Bill uses the expression menstrual “health” rather than “hygiene”; the latter stigmatises menstruation as dirty, while the former is non-judgemental.

Regrettably, the Bill is silent on the need to promote reusable pads, which are cost-effective, hence very appropriate for girls and women from poor sections of society and remote locations.

In a clear departure from conventional thinking that sexual and reproductive health only concerns women, Article 15 obliges partner states to “develop programmes that include reproductive healthcare services for men”.

But it fails to recognise that men also have a role to play on the sexual and reproductive health of women, given their participation in stigmatisation and reproductive coercion.

Article 16 on termination of pregnancy by a woman is certainly a subject of controversy.

It requires that such termination only be allowed if supported by the opinion of a health professional, considering its implications to the life of the woman and “as may be permitted by the law of a partner state”.

In short, the woman does not actually have any autonomy in determining whether or not to terminate a pregnancy.

Article 17 entitles women to post-abortion care and treatment “notwithstanding the legality of the abortion or attempted abortion” and protects professionals providing such care from prosecution.

It waits to be seen whether such a bill will pass without dilution in a region that is notoriously conservative about sexual matters.