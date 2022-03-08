Heroines who paid the price for environment’s sake

Environmental activists in Kenya operate under constant threats, especially given the insatiable appetite for forest land by unscrupulous private developers.

Notable names have always stood their ground to protect the environment. Theirs is service to humanity and for that, two female conservationists have paid the price.

Prof Wangari Maathai

Nobel laureate Maathai, for instance, was beaten and jailed for her defence of the Karura Forest. Prof Maathai, one of the country’s prominent environmental activists, could not stand seeing rivers dry up as a result of trees being felled.

Stanley Miano reads though a speech on behalf of the family of the late Environmentalist Wanagri Maathai on March 3, 2021, on African Environment Day held in Michuki Park, Nairobi. The event, which is also named Wanagri Maathai Day, was held under the theme of Reimaging the Future, Clean and Green Cities for All. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

She was always at loggerheads with authorities, maintaining that sustained deforestation was undermining people’s well-being. In January 1999, she was physically assaulted as she, together with her Greenbelt Movement team, tried to plant trees in Karura Forest, near Nairobi.

Prof Maathai, who died in 2011 aged 71, is credited with saving the forest from grabbers. It is the world's second-largest forest located fully within city limits.

Prof Maathai always referred to deforestation as a “suicidal mission” for the country. She maintained that interfering with forests disrupted rainfall, the water system and, thus, agriculture.

She founded the Green Belt Movement in 1977 to respond to the needs of rural women who reported that their streams were drying up, their food supply was less secure, and they had to walk long distances to get firewood.

Through the organisation, which became one of the largest grassroots movements in Africa, Prof Maathai encouraged women to plant trees. It harnessed women’s energy and pride to plant more than 40 million trees across the continent.

Her Nobel Peace Prize win in 2004 put her profile and that of the Green Belt Movement on the global map. She was subsequently appointed as a goodwill ambassador for the Congo Basin Forest Ecosystem, the world’s second largest after the Amazon Rainforest.

Joanna Stutchbury

Ms Stutchbury, a prominent climate change and environmental activist was murdered in July last year, after receiving death threats, allegedly from private developers.

Ms Stutchbury, 67, was shot outside her Kiambu home. Before her brutal murder, she had lodged complaints with the police about harassment and threats, including being held at gunpoint owing to her activism.

A preliminary investigation by Director of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti revealed she might have been killed by Kiambu forest land-grabbers.

A Senate report seemed to corroborate the same, noting that the environmentalist could have been murdered by an individual who illegally acquired parts of the forest.

The activist was best known for conservation campaigns. For years, she spoke against land grabbers and private developers who had encroached on Kiambu Forest next to her home.

She hit the headlines in 2018 when she single-handedly confronted developers who were felling trees. She was a tree lover, a permaculture practitioner, a full-on environmentalist and conservationist, and was greatly respected in conservation circles.