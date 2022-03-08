Heroines who paid the price for environment’s sake

Stanley Miano reads though a speech on behalf of the family of the late Environmentalist Wanagri Maathai on March 3, 2021, on African Environment Day held in Michuki Park, Nairobi. The event, which is also named Wanagri Maathai Day, was held under the theme of Reimaging the Future, Clean and Green Cities for All.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  KAMAU MAICHUHIE

What you need to know:

  • Nobel laureate Wangari Maathai, for instance, was beaten and jailed for her defence of the Karura Forest.
  • Ms Joanna Stutchbury, a prominent climate change and environmental activist, was murdered in July last year, after receiving death threats, allegedly from private developers.


Environmental activists in Kenya operate under constant threats, especially given the insatiable appetite for forest land by unscrupulous private developers.

