Here's where to seek help if you experience SGBV during election

Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) is still a major component of political violence in Kenya.

Several reports assert that in each election cycle, there has been a gender dimension to political violence and discrimination, with women specifically and disproportionately targeted.

The Sexual Violence as a Political Tool during Elections in Kenya. State Actions Needed Ahead of the 2022 Polls report suggests that in the context of volatile and uncertain security situations, most survivors of sexual violence will prioritise their safety over reporting to hospitals or police stations.

Listed are some of the emergency resources that may be useful for reporting SGBV incidents as the country heads to the poll tomorrow.

National Gender Based Violence (GBV) Hotline 1195

The hotline 1195 is a toll free 24-hour line linked to local facilities that provide medical treatment and prevention of infections, legal aid and rescue centres.

It also provides for confidential tele-counselling and coordination of rescue missions for survivors. The Healthcare Assistance Kenya (HAK) Hotline works in partnership with the Ministry of Public Service and Gender, to assist SGBV victims to get rapid assistance to healthcare facilities and referrals. USSD code *483*306# which is the Komesha Dhuluma Service, also serves the same function.

National Police Service GBV line 0800730999

The toll free line by the Directorate of Community Policing, Gender and Child Protection of the National Police Service, was established in 2020. It was rolled out to promote levels of reporting of SGBV cases by survivors and members of the public, thereby accelerating access to justice.

Gender Violence Recovery Centre line 0800 720 565

The toll free number helps survivors to access free medical treatment and psychosocial support, which is timely and comprehensive.

The USSD code *483*143#

Developed by Dhobi Women Network, a Crawn Trust network under the Women Voice and Leadership-Kenya project, it is a one-stop platform for reporting incidents. It connects SGBV victims to hospitals for treatment, enables them to get tele-counselling, and to find shelter. The code has incorporated free toll lines, giving multiple options in accessing emergency help such as 1195 National GBV line, 1190 for counselling, 1517 for UNHCR, and their toll free number 0800720309 and 116 for child helpline.

Kenya Red Cross Hotline 1199