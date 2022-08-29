HerCity#HerStreets drive to enhance gender equality in public spaces

GoDown Art Centre, a cultural exchange platform have been running a woman-led street transformation programme.

The initiative dubbed HerCity#HerStreets headed by the GoDown Complex, is designed to improve women’s participation in the development of public spaces.

It uses UN-Habitat’s HerCity toolkit, which provides a range of tools that ensure gender equality in public space design and urban planning.

“Cities are not about buildings but people and we must ensure everyone is catered for. This initiative will improve the streets around our new upcoming complex by making them safer and more inclusive for women, accommodating diverse commercial, social and cultural activities,” said Kariuki Mbugua project coordinator GoDown Arts Centre, in April when they unveiled the conceptual designs for the redesigned streets.

From July 2021, the art centre has involved about 50 young women in a primary stakeholder group.

They made observations and gathered data on the streets of Nairobi’s industrial area with the aim of finding solutions to challenges created by gender-blind urban planning, which hurts women and widens the gender gap.

Among the women contacted for the project are a resident Mukuru kwa Njenga Caroline Mueni and a graduate construction manager Rehema Kabare.

Digital tools

They shared their recommendations on their ideal urban space and redesigned the streets using digital tools to document their vision.

“I have been catcalled before. At night it’s worse because the streets are dark. It is important to have streetlights everywhere so that I can see I am going especially at night. This would make me feel safer as I go home,” said Ms Mueni.

Ms Kabare noted that she was always annoyed when she encountered men peeing on public walls.

“Whereas men can use walls to ease themselves in spaces with no toilets, women cannot do the same,” she said.

She also noted that small food vendors who are often women, lacked clean water to wash their products or their hands, and risked spreading diseases.

These street improvements are a continuation of studies that started in 2011, carried out in conjunction with UN-Habitat and The GoDown’s partnering architects, White Arkitekter (Sweden) and PLANNING Systems (Kenya).

"Women and men experience urban spaces differently. We must start to think of roads as shared and multi-use resource to be utilised by all,” said Ms Louise Groth an urban planner at PLANNING Systems.

Through the project, two streets along Dunga-Dundori roads in industrial area will be redesigned to include among others better lighting, zebra crossings, recreational areas, pedestrian walkways, public toilets and amenities for resting, sitting or waiting.

According to Ms Groth, once the project is completed, it could be replicated on other roads across the country due to the similarity in challenges. She noted that there are other interesting road uses that could also be explored.