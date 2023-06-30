Help! My husband is abusive since losing his job

Dear Vivian,

I have been married for the last seven years. Things were rosy until the emergence of Covid-19. My husband lost his job and has been jobless since. As a result, he became harsh and abusive towards me while attributing the assaults to tough economic times. On several occasions, it has been in front of our children. He is the breadwinner and I don’t know how I will support myself and the children should I decide to leave. However, I am ready to take any legal action. Please, advise.

Margaret Achieng', Ongata Rongai

Dear Margaret,

Gender-based violence (GBV) has been identified as a silent pandemic that affects the family and general environments. In Kenya, as in most African countries, GBV disproportionately affects women.

Indeed, government statistics from the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey indicate that over 40 per cent of women have experienced physical or sexual intimate partner violence in their lifetime.

Physical abuse has been described by the Protection against Domestic Violence Act as a type of domestic violence. Most people view domestic violence as a private dispute, but the law thinks otherwise.

Therefore, you should stand firm, report the matter to the nearest police station and obtain a P3 form to be filled by a medic and used as evidence in court.

According to the Criminal Procedure Code, a perpetrator of assault occasioning actual bodily harm is guilty of a misdemeanour and liable to imprisonment for five years.

It is important for you to understand the cycle of violence as a model developed to explain the complexity and co-existence of abuse with loving behaviours.

It helps those who have never experienced domestic violence understand that breaking the cycle of violence is much more complicated than just “getting out” or leaving. Therefore, I will not say leave; however, I will say report.

There are three phases in the cycle of violence: Tension-Building Phase; Acute or Crisis Phase; and Calm or Honeymoon Phase.

Without intervention, the frequency and severity of the abuse tends to increase over time, hence my advice. These three phases tend to be repeated over time and may have days, weeks or months between each.

Sometimes the period between phases gets shorter and shorter. This explains how the three dynamics of love, hope and fear, keep the cycle in motion and make it hard to end a violent relationship.

Often, the longer the relationship lasts, the faster the cycle will turn and the worse the abuse gets during the explosion.

Vivian