Have separate tests for teen mothers

Teenage pregnancy is one of the major impediments to the education of girls across Africa. It disrupts school attendance and, in most cases, the birth of a baby marks the end of schooling for the teenage mother.

Every academic year, hundreds of teenage mothers miss their final tests, both in Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), while some are forced to sit the exams in hospital wards.

While it is commendable that such candidates are accorded the opportunity by Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec), why test a girl who is in labour or has just delivered? How will she compete and be ranked favourably against her peers in a system where academic success is pegged on exams?

Giving birth weighs down on the teen emotionally, mentally and physically. It becomes a much bigger challenge to a teenage mother who is wheeled out of the maternity room and finds an invigilator, escorted by a police officer, waiting to administer an exam.

Surge in teenage pregnancy

This goes on for the entire exam period. Even when the candidate is discharged, she still has to attend to the baby, breastfeed it, revise and travel to school to sit the exams amidst stigma and discrimination.

At the 45th Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association annual national conference, principals urged the government co stop administering KCSE and KCPE to expectant and nursing mothers. They end up with a dismal performance, affecting the overall performance rating of the schools, yet the principals are tasked to account for such outcomes.

In 2018, amid a surge in teenage pregnancy cases among female candidates, parents whose daughter was sitting KCSE exams after giving birth petitioned the High Court to have Knec set and administer supplementary national exams for pregnant candidates, girls who deliver three months to exams or deliver during exams and those who fall sick or are bereaved while sitting exams.

What happened to it?