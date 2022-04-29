Harmful traditions hurt Kisumu women's quest to own land

Harmful cultural practices continue to be a major barrier towards land ownership among women in Kisumu County.

The Luo community has from the ancient times prohibited women from owning or inheriting land, despite their active participation in agricultural production and land development.

Women's land and property rights have, therefore, topped the agenda of Kisumu-based civil society organisations (CSOs.

“The issue of land is quite pertinent, we still have challenges surrounding women land ownership leaving them vulnerable to their spouses or in-laws,” said Ms Ruth Ogonya, a paralegal from Seme sub-county.

According to Ms Ogonya, most widows are left under the care of their in-laws, who are always determined to disinherit them of land.

Lack of awareness

She further explained that lack of land ownership materials in such cases has seen some women kicked out of their matrimonial homes.

“Most men die without leaving behind wills, which makes it even difficult to claim back the land in case of ownership wrangles with families,” said Ms Ogonya.

“We have also realised that a number of women have parcel numbers, instead of titles, that cannot be used to claim land,” she continued.

The CSOs argued that society has made women believe that they can only purchase or own land with the consent of their spouses.

“Our major challenge is ignorance among the female gender; quite a number do not know the process of land acquisition and may end up losing terribly when claiming parcels,” said Ms Mary Orao, a paralegal from Nyando sub-county.

“We have heard cases of women who pay for land, not knowing parcel numbers and the end result is displacement or denial of ownership,” she said.

The CSOs are now urging women to approach appropriate authorities and register their complaints in case of succession disputes.