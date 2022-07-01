Guard disappears after allegedly molesting 10-year-old boy

A security guard at a school in Mukuru Kwa Reuben is on the run after he allegedly sexually abused a 10-year-old boy.

On June 25, the boy confided in his mother that the suspect had abused him for the second time at the school's staffroom at around 7pm. It was dark. There were no lights but the door has no lock. He abused him with the door open, the boy told this writer.

“He warned me against calling for help. I was shaken so I kept quiet. He told me he would gift me with sweets,” he said.

The mother said she had briefly left him under his care as she moved their belongings to a new house. The old and new houses were 10 minutes apart.

“I had not hired a vehicle to carry the items. I was carrying them to the new house one by one when it started to drizzle. He told me there was no need for me to expose him to rain by moving back and forth with him. I allowed him to remain with him,” she said.

When the mother left, he enticed him to the staffroom with a promise of later showering him with sweets, the boy said.

The boy said he first abused him last April after luring him with Sh30.

“He is a friendly man and likes playing with the kids. I am shocked that he would do this to my son,” said a teary mother.

A medical examination at a private health facility in Mukuru kwa Reuben and seen by the writer indicated that he did not suffer any injuries from the abuse.

But the school’s director said the suspect confessed to abusing the boy once.

Occurrence book

“He did not deny the abuse. But he said he only abused him long time ago,” she said.

The suspect is then said to have disappeared after the school’s director confronted him.

On Tuesday, the mother reported the matter at Mukuru kwa Reuben Police Station.

By Thursday, however, the case had not come to the attention of the officer-in-charge of the gender desk as she had not checked the occurrence book. She is the only officer charged with investigating sexual offence cases.

The officer, Bibiana Sikoyo, said she had in the past two days spent her days in Milimani Law Courts appearing on similar cases. She said she will embark on the case once her schedule for court hearings clears.

“I will investigate the case and once I have the evidence, I will arrest the suspect. It does not matter whether he has gone missing. We will find him,” she said.







