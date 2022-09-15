Governor Rotich: This is why I picked a woman deputy

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich says that while serving as a deputy governor between 2017 and 2017, he encountered several issues involving women, but they could not open up to him because he was a man.

His settling on a woman as his deputy was thus, informed by a deep introspection on the need to have women’s plight better addressed by one of their own.

He also picked Prof Grace Cheserek to give a professional touch to his administration.

Speaking to Nation.Africa on Tuesday, Mr Rotich observed that women would come to his office, say they needed help but could not open up beyond that.

“At one point a teary and evidently disturbed woman came to my office and after so much prodding she did not reveal to me what was ailing her. She just told me she needed help but was unable to disclose the exact issue,” he recalled.

“I was left mulling what to do. I did not know what to do, and I thought to myself even if I give her some cash, will I have solved her problem?”

But after she left his office, Mr Rotich sought to find more about the lady and sent an officer form his office to conduct a background check.

“I was shocked to learn that she had been grappling with urethral fistula for some time and could not confide to me. She came from a humble background and could not access required medication,” he said.

Governor Rotich said he could not transfer the same issues to his administration by choosing a man to deputize him.

Elgeyo Marakwet Deputy governor Prof Grace Cheserek at her office in Iten. Photo credit: Photo | Pool

“Since that encounter, I resolved not to pick a man as my deputy. I was convinced that a woman can open up to a fellow lady and the same applies to men,” he said.

He said Prof Cheserek, apart from being an inspiration to the girl child that anything is possible under the sun, will be instrumental in attending to issues touching on women in the county.

“Issues revolving around men will come to me. I am, however, delighted there is a woman in high office who can handle issues that are pertinent to women,” he said.

Prof Cheserek, 53, is a distinguished scholar, expert in strategic management, highly experienced administrator, resource mobilizer and passionate about community service.

She will bring her expertise in solving the challenges facing the county while augmenting her network locally and abroad, to scout for opportunities for the youth.

Mr Rotich said her expertise will also come in handy in addressing challenges include conflicts along Kerio Valley, degradation of environment across the escarpment, low farm produce prices, and creating job opportunities for the youths.

Prof Cheserek is a distinguished scholar, expert in strategic management, experienced administrator, resource mobilizer and passionate about community service. Photo credit: Photo | Pool

“Prof Cheserek has actively participated in connecting our youth to opportunities abroad, which is part of our agenda under ‘PEPEA’ program. In her PhD thesis she studied the resource conflict that has turned bloody in Kerio Valley, which again is at the centre of my agenda,” he said.

She holds a PhD in environmental studies and has been a university don for 18 years after rising from a junior research fellow to associate professor and a director. She is currently the head of partnerships at University of Eldoret.

Mr Rotich expressed confidence in his running mate saying she will be of high value to the county and community, and will be an inspiration to many through actions.

Born in Kamok Village in Kapsowar Ward before her father relocated to Jemunada in Moiben/Kuserwo, Prof Cheserek attended Jemunada Primary School and was later admitted to Moi Kapsowar Girls' High school (O-level) and Kapkenda Girls (A-level) before proceeding to university for her degree.