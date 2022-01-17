Government on the spot for laxity in SGBV war during crises

African Gender and Media Initiative Trust executive director Gladys Kiio during the launch of Human Rights Scorecard at a Nairobi hotel.

Photo credit: Photo | Pool

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Human Rights Watch says the government has to build a concrete rights-based framework to anticipate future emergency-related SGBV.
  • Movement restrictions and dusk-to-dawn curfews in 2020 led to a 42 per cent increase in SGBV incidents.

The government failed to protect women and girls from sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in the past year despite a spike in the crimes, Human Rights Watch says in its annual review of human rights.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.