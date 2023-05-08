Gladys Wanga gets slot in Ellen Johnson's prestigious leadership programme

A group of prominent women including Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga have benefitted from a prestigious leadership program led by former Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

The leadership programme dubbed, 'Amujae Leadership Initiative’ held a six-day training at Radisson Blu Hotel in Nairobi and unveiled its third cohort consisting 12 women from 10 African countries on Thursday.

The Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Centre for Women and Development (ESJ) launched the initiative on International Women’s Day in 2020, and has been running it for three consecutive years.

Speaking at the event was Fadzayi Mahere, an advocate and political leader from Zimbabwe, who is an alumnus of the programme. Ms Mahere said the objective of Amujae Leadership forum is to prepare women to unapologetically take up roles and excel in the highest echelons of public leadership, and to bring other women along.

“A lot of women like me tried to effect change through the legal route, activism and academia, but all that didn’t work. Actual change is in the political space. I know that it can be messy but you can't go around it, you have to go through it. What this programme does is give you the shrewdness and savvy that men get in their boys’ club,’’ Ms Mahere stated on Thursday.

Former South African First Lady Graca Machel addressing the 2023 Amujae leadership cohort at Radisson Blu Hotel Upperhill, Nairobi on April, 30. Photo credit: Photo | Pool

The Zimbabwean advocate also referenced the resignation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who said she had ‘no more left in the tank’ to lead the country. She urged the beneficiaries of the programme to seek assistance from fellow cohort members so that they can complete their missions instead of quitting.

Also gracing the event were former Liberia President and Nobel Laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Malawi Joyce Banda, former President of Central African Republic Catherine Samba-Panza and former South African First Lady Graca Machel.

While reminiscing about their time in politics, Ms Sirleaf lauded the support and patronage of influential women leaders from Africa, and particularly Ms Machel whom she described as an influential guide to the Amujae women leaders.

“Looking at the example of former president Ellen Johnson, you know it is not going to be easy. She did not just try once but twice to become president. It is a huge reference to all women about how it is always going to be difficult but the forum will always be there for you,’’ Ms Machel advised the cohort.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

This year's cohort included current government ministers, members of parliament, senior government advisors and activists engaged with issues ranging from economic development to gender equality and youth empowerment.

The only Kenyan in the cohort is Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga who was chosen for being the first woman representative for Homa Bay County, and being re-elected unopposed in 2017. Additionally, she was lauded for her influence in the Orange Democratic Movement Party and being elected as the first woman governor of Homa Bay County.

From Southern Africa are Chilando Nakalima Chitangala who is the mayor of Lusaka, Zambia, Chipokota Mwanawasa, the Policy Advisor to the President of Zambia and deputy head of the Presidential Delivery Unit and Emma Inamutila Theofelus who is a lawyer, member of parliament and the Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology in the Republic of Namibia.

Moriah Kou Dwehde Yeakula (left) lawyer and Chief of Staff to Liberian presidential candidate Alexander Cummings and Fadzayi Mahere, an advocate and political leader from Zimbabwe, during the 2023 Amujae Leadership plenary session. Photo credit: Photo | Pool

There is also Peggy Onkutlwile Serame who is the Minister of Finance for the Republic of Botswana and Joanah Mamombe, a Molecular Biologist and member of parliament for Harare West Constituency and the youngest woman MP in Zimbabwe’s National Assembly.

Joyce Chitsulo, a Member of Parliament for Malawi’s Mwanza West Constituency where she chairs the Public Appointments Committee and the Monitoring Committee on Public Officers Declaration.

From Western Africa are Moriah Kou Dwehde Yeakula, a lawyer and political activist who is the Chief of Staff to Liberian presidential candidate Alexander Cummings, Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, a gender advocate who runs a private surgical facility in Accra and is the founder of Healing Hands Organisation.

Fatou Jagne Senghore, a Gambian human rights advocate with over 20 years of experience in the non-profit sector who founded ARTICLE 19’s West Africa office in Senegal and Seregbe Keita, the first woman chief of staff to the speaker of the house in Guinea from 2020 to 2022.

Sona Traore Sesay, the Executive Director of LEAD Monrovia Football Academy, a non-profit organisation that uses football as a hook to provide quality education, break down gender barriers and prepare students to lead positive change in Liberia, is also in the cohort.